Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2020

No one knows what a socially-distanced Halloween is going to look like, but Hulu isn’t letting that stop it from loading October’s streaming schedule with a ton of spook-’em-ups, from new originals to a grab bag of scary movies of years past.
The biggest draw for genre buffs is probably going to be Clive Barker’s Books of Blood, a new anthology film based on the work of one of the genre’s gross-out body horror masters. The film strings together three tales drawn from Barker’s sprawling series of chilling tales, with a framework based on the title work about a paranormal investigator who is attacked by demons while investigating a haunted house and winds up cursed. If that synopsis gets your blood pumping, you might be in the target demo — though my enthusiasm is tempered by the involvement of director Brannon Braga, whose filmography includes some true low points in the Star Trek franchise.
Other seasonal films on offer include The Eye, Hostel, House of 1,000 Corpses, The Quiet Ones, The Tooth Fairy, Scream 4, and many more listed below. And if it’s newer fare you’re after, the possibly final Terminator film, Terminator: Dark Fate, arrives on the streamer Oct. 9 to reveal the future to those who missed its pandemic-shortened theatrical run earlier this year.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2020.
October 1
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — Complete Season 4
- 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
- All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
- Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
- Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18-20
- Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8
- Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
- Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda — Complete Season 9
- Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller — Complete Season 1
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
- My 272 kg Life: Complete Season 8
- My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
- Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
- Sweet 15: Quinceañera — Complete Season
- The Flay List: Complete Season 1
- Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
- 31 (2016)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- Across the Line (2015)
- After Life (2010)
- Anti-Trust (2001)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade 2 (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blood Ties (2014)
- Blue City (1986)
- The Curse of Downers Grove (2015)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
- The Executioners (2018)
- The Express (2008)
- The Eye (2008)
- Fallen (1998)
- Girls Against Boys (2013)
- Good Hair (2009)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part II (2007)
- House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
- The Hurt Locker (2009)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
- Interview With the Vampire (1994)
- Joe (2014)
- Judy & Punch (2019)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- Killers (2010)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
- Martyrs (2016)
- Mud (2013)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
- The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
- The Quiet Ones (2014)
- Raging Bull (1980)
- The Sandman (2018)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Sk8 Dawg (2018)
- The Skull (1965)
- Snakes on a Plane (2006)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Species (1995)
- Superbad (2007)
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
- Tooth Fairy (2008)
- Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
- Vampire (2011)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
- When a Stranger Calls (2006)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet (1996)
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
October 2
- Monsterland — Hulu Original
- Connecting: Series premiere
October 3
-
Ma Ma (2015)
October 4
-
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere
October 5
-
Dragon Ball Super: Episodes 1-131
October 7
- Clive Barker’s Books of Blood (2020) — Hulu Original Film
- Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 premiere
- Next: Series premiere
October 8
-
Scream 4 (2011)
October 9
-
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
October 11
-
Infamous (2020)
-
Savage Youth (2018)
-
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
October 12
-
The Swing of Things (2020)
October 14
-
The Bachelorette: Season 16 premiere
October 15
-
The Purge: Complete Season 2
-
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
-
Bad Roomies (2015)
-
High Strung (2016)
-
It Came from the Desert (2017)
-
Life After Basketball (2019)
-
Playing With Fire (2019)
-
The Escort (2016)
October 16
- Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original
- The Painted Bird (2019)
October 17
-
Shark Tank: Season 12 premiere
-
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
-
Mr. Pickles: Series finale
October 18
-
Friend Request (2016)
October 19
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 premiere
- Card Sharks: Series premiere
- Supermarket Sweep: Series premiere
- Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 premiere
October 20
- The Voice: Season 19 premiere
- F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
October 21
-
Black-ish: Season 7 premiere
-
The Conners: Season 3 premiere
-
The Goldbergs: Season 8 premiere
October 23
- Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original
- Superstore: Season 6 premiere
October 26
- Homeland: Complete Season 8
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
October 29
-
American Housewife: Season 5 premiere
-
Bad Therapy (2020)
Leaving October 31
- 31 (2016)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Good Woman (2006)
- After Life (2010)
- An American Haunting (2006)
- An Eye for a Eye (1966)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Australia (2008)
- The Bellboy (1960)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- The Bounty (1984)
- The Brothers McMullen (1995)
- Bug (1975)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cinderfella (1960)
- The Curse of Downers Grove (2015)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- The Executioners (2018)
- Footloose (1984)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
- Girls Against Boys (2013)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- Gloria (2014)
- Hellraiser (1987)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part II (2007)
- Hot Rod (2007)
- The Impossible (2012)
- Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)
- Life of Pi (2012)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Martyrs (2016)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
- The Patsy (1964)
- The Pawnbroker (1964)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Psycho Granny (2019)
- The Quiet Ones (2014)
- Red (2010)
- The Sandman (2018)
- Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
- Sliver (1993)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Stuck On You (2003)
- The Tenant (1976)
- The Terminator (1984)
- Trapped Model (2019)
- Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Vampire (2011)
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
- Walking Tall (1973)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
