The Best Deals You Can Nab At eBay’s 21st Birthday Sale

A big Happy Birthday is in order today, as eBay celebrates its 21st Birthday. To celebrate, the online retailer is offering 21 days of incredible deals across thousands of products sitewide in its biggest sale yet – the eBay 21st Birthday sale. The lists of brands participating include but aren’t limited to: Apple, Nintendo, Lavazza, Baseus and R.M. Williams with savings of up to 70%.

When is eBay’s 21st Birthday Sale?

The eBay 21st Birthday sale kicks off at 10am on the 1st September and is running until 23:59 on the 21st September 2020 (or while stocks last). Each offer is limited to 1 of each item per Plus Member (you can read the full T&Cs here).

The retail giant is also offering 21% off thousands of eBay items which is also exclusive to eBay membership. These deals are exclusive to eBay plus members only, so it’s recommended to sign up for a membership if you haven’t already. If you haven’t heard of eBay plus, here’s a quick breakdown of everything you need to know.

What is an eBay Plus Membership?

eBay Plus is a shopping membership that unlocks free express metro delivery (excluding WA, NT & TAS), free returns on Plus items, and huge savings for just $49 annually. New members can sign up to a free eBay Plus 30-day trial here ($49 annual fee applies post free trial or on sign up, eBay Plus T&Cs apply). Plus members who shop Coles on eBay get 5% off and free delivery on orders over $49.

We’ve rounded up the best deals across tech, fashion and appliances for the eBay 21st Birthday sale and the exact dates they’ll be dropping onsite below. Please note that prices listed are for eBay Plus members only and non-members may incur a greater fee.

eBay 21st Birthday Sale best deals:

Tech:

Nintendo Switch $385, save 23% (1st September)

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure $95, save 24% (2nd September)

Google Hub Max- Chalk and Charcoal Colours Available $249, save 29% (3rd September)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones $429, save 22% (4th September)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ $279, save 26% (7th September)

Apple iPad Mini 5th Gen (64GB) $449, save 25% (10th September)

Apple AirPods Pro $249, save 34% (11th September)

Apple Watch Series 3 $279, save 24% (18th September)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Pre-order) $65, save 41% (21st September)

Fashion:

Air Jordan 1 Retro High ‘Light Smoke Grey’ $230, save 53% (2nd September)

R.M. Williams Men’s Dynamic Flex Craftsman Boots $399, save 23% (8th September)

Food:

BoozeBud eBay’s 21st Birthday 21 Classic Beer Mixed Case $47, save 28% (4th September)

BoozeBud eBay’s 21st Birthday 21 Craft Beers Mixed Case $59, save 31% (7th September)

Appliances:

Lavazza A Modo Mio Coffee Machine $49, save 39% (5th September)

Global Kabuto Shiro 7-piece Knife Block Set $249, save 39% (8th September)

JOSEPH & JOSEPH Index Chopping Board Set $49, save 40% (14th September)

ECOVACS N79T robot vacuum cleaner $149, save 47% (15th September)

Kids:

Fisher Price smarTrike Toddler 3-in-1 Bike $119, save 45% (19th September)

The eBay 21st Birthday Sale kicks off at 10am at Ebay.com