Cold Brew Tea in Lemonade For a Delicious Springtime Beverage

Lemonade and iced tea are two refreshing beverages and when combined, they get even more so. The bitterness of black tea balances the sweetness of the lemonade, creating a thirst-quenching beverage with a little bit of a caffeine boost. The usual method of making requires the mixing of two beverages, but you can streamline the whole process by simply brewing the tea in the lemonade.

You see, coffee isn’t the only thing that can be cold brewed. Pretty much all tea can be brewed by letting it steep overnight in some water. Less tannin will be extracted, resulting in a slightly less bitter beverage.

Since lemonade is mostly water, you can soak the tea bags in it overnight to make an in situ Arnold Palmer. Simply toss some tea bags in a big jar or pitcher and cover them with the same amount of lemonade as the amount of water called for in the packaging instructions.

Let it all hang out in the fridge overnight, remove the tea bags the next morning and enjoy your refreshing lemonade beverage.

This article has been updated since its original publication.