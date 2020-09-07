7 Hidden Netflix Gems You’ll Need to Search Hard For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We’ve all been there. It can be hard to find a new movie or show to watch so we’ve hunted down seven hidden Netflix gems you won’t find on the front page.

Infernal Affairs

A veteran cop goes undercover to expose a detective who leaks information to the criminal underworld, but the mole doesn’t know who’s tracking him.

Why Should You Watch It: Infernal Affairs is the Hong Kong crime thriller that was remade as The Departed. Just like The Departed it boasts a star-studded cast and is one of the best crime movies you’ll ever watch.

Mascots

Eager contestants don big heads and furry suits to vie for the title of World’s Best Mascot in this offbeat, comic romp from Christopher Guest.

Why Should You Watch It: Slapstick and tomfoolery is serious business in this mostly ad-libbed mockumentary that continues the lineage of This Is Spinal Tap.

Aggretsuko

As Retsuko enters her fifth year at a prestigious trading firm, she struggles to motivate herself every day as the daily stress from work takes a toll.

Why Should You Watch It: The makers of Hello Kitty are not the people you’d expect to make a show about women dealing with sexism in their daily lives but that’s exactly what Aggretsuko does. The mild-mannered red panda resorts to death metal karaoke to let off steam after work until she makes friends with some colleagues and they band together against her sexist pig of a boss.

The Invitation

Synopsis: While attending a dinner party at his former home, a man thinks his ex-wife and her new husband have sinister intentions for their guests.

Why Should You Watch It: Don’t go to a party at your ex-wife’s house. Don’t do that. That’s a bad idea. Oh, you’ve done it? You’re in the house? You’re at the party now? What could go wrong? Everything? Oh, right, of course. Everything. Wait, is this a horror film? Oh god it is a horror film. This is a nightmare. This is the worst. This can’t end well. Don’t go to a party at your ex-wife’s house.

Norsemen

Set in 790AD, Norsemen features the daily challenges of people living in a small Viking village, from power struggle, brother rivalry, gender equality, to betrayal and friendship.

Why Should You Watch It: Strongly influenced by The Office, Norsemen tackles the day to day challenges of a disrespected and incompetent viking chief. It’s occasionally violent, often sarcastic and always farcical.

Top Boy

Two London drug dealers ply their lucrative trade at a public housing estate in North London.

Why Should You Watch It: Comparisons to The Wire have been made and they’re well-deserved. Top Boy‘s ensemble cast put on a brilliant performance that finds time to breath and bring life to the characters.

The Five Venoms

A dying kung fu master sends his last student to track down five former pupils in order to learn which one of them has become evil.

Why Should You Watch It: Sometimes you just want to sit back and watch a classic kung fu movie. You can’t do much better than The Five Venoms if you’re looking for something to fill that void.

