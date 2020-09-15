15 Father’s Day Deals In Case You Completely Forgot

Father’s Day is on the horizon, so it’s time to put something in your basket and buy it for dear old dad. We’ve put together top Father’s Day deals across key categories, ranging from bargains that won’t break the bank to more extravagant options if you want to spoil the old man rotten.
Top Technology Father’s Day Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch ($449): Give him the world at the touch of his wrist.
- Samsung Galaxy A51 ($529): Or drag him into the 2020s with a new smartphone.
- Bose Sound Link Mini II ($199.95): If he’s a music lover, he will love this compact but powerful speaker.
- Sound Sport Wireless Headphones ($229.95): Active dads will adore these ergonomic running earbuds.
- Breville Toast & Melt ($59): For the perfect brunch sandwich or indulgent grilled cheese.
- Nespresso Vertuo ($239): Ideal for the dad that loves a barista brew.
Top Fashion & Fragrance Father’s Day Deals
- Happy Socks Optic Gift Box, $41.97 and Happy Socks Stripes Gift Box ($69.95): Make socks stylish again.
- Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne ($102-204) and 154 Cologne ($102-204): Scents to freshen up any father.
- Ralph Lauren Polo Deep Blue Parfum ($130-$170): A refreshing musky fragrance.
Top Alcohol Father’s Day Deals
- Father’s Day Craft Beer Box ($89.99): A curated box Australia’s best craft beers.
- World’s Best Dad Beer Glass ($15.00): A classic Father’s Day option.
- The Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers of 2019 Mixed 24 Pack ($139.99): If he really loves beer, he’ll really love this.
- Craft Beer Coopery Beer Club ($54.95): Transform your dad into a craft beer connoisseur with this monthly subscription service.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
