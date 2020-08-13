You Have 24 Hours to Get ‘A Total War Saga: Troy’ for Free

I’m a huge fan of the Total War franchise, and two games in particular — Total War: Warhammer 2 and Total War: Three Kingdoms — are the absolute best of the best. While the latest instalment in the franchise, A Total War Saga: Troy, isn’t quite up to their level of detail, strategy, and chaos, there’s one incredibly redeeming quality to this game: It’s free.

At least, it’s free if you hurry up and take advantage of today’s offer over at the Epic Games store. In honour of the game’s release, you can get it for the low price of nothing — a sentence we rarely get a chance to say, because who gives away their game on launch day for free?

The Windows version of the game should go live on the Epic Games store at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT), at which time the 24-hour countdown will start.(Mac users should see their version of the game dropping soon after, and they will also have 24 hours to get it for free.)

You can activate your free copy via the web or the Epic Games downloadable Windows or Mac app — I prefer the latter — and that’s all you have to do. You don’t have to actually download and install the game immediately; simply “buy” it much as you would any of the Epic Games Store’s other free titles. This is the button you’re looking for within the game’s listing:

An example of the button you're looking for on the Epic Games store. (Screenshot: David Murphy)

While the launch of A Total War Saga: Troy probably won’t completely shut down the Epic Games Store, like the mid-May free release of Grand Theft Auto V did, I’d recommend activating your copy sooner than later (just in case).

Also, the version you’ll be getting tomorrow doesn’t include any multiplayer. You’ll get that for free, too, but it’ll arrive as part of a larger update later this year. You can blame quarantine life for that. And, hey, this will give you plenty of time to practice your Total War formations, cavalry charges, and all the other tactics you’ll need to not get stomped by the computer or your friends.