Happy Friday, folks. If you’re looking to get comfy at home this weekend, here’s a list of titles dropping Friday through Sunday for you to binge watch.

Netflix will be streaming a bunch of new seasons for returning series such as High Seas, Selling Sunset and Nailed It!. Elsewhere — Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Foxtel, and Binge — its slim pickings but should be enough to tide you over until next week.

And in case this isn’t enough, Champions League is kicking off again tomorrow, 8 August for all you keen sports fans happy to rise early or stay awake for the 5am matches.

Now jumping straight into it, here’s a look at all the new titles coming to Aussie streaming services this weekend.

Please note: Descriptions and synopses were supplied by the streaming providers.

What to stream on Netflix this weekend

7 August

High Seas: Season 3

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures

Epic stories of survival unfold in hidden worlds across the U.S. as this nature documentary series captures the fascinating lives of little animals.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to re-create cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

Work It

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Berlin, Berlin

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Word Party Songs

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

What to stream on Stan

7 August

Chimerica: Season 1

Starring Alessandro Nivola and Sophie Okonedo, Chimerica follows photographer Lee Burger who, after taking a career-making photograph during the 1989 protests of Tiananmen Square, embarks on a thrilling yet dangerous journey to identify the subject of his iconic photo when his career is hit by a scandal.

Brabham

The account of a racing dynasty and the price of immortality, Brabham chronicles the forgotten godfather of modern Formula 1, Jack Brabham, and a son’s quest to defy the odds in the competitive world of international motor-sport once more.

What’s on Amazon Prime Video

7 August

Jessy And Nessy: Season 1 Part(2)

Jessy and Nessy is a series about Jessy, an innately curious little girl and her best friend, Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called ‘Inspectacles’. Together this unlikely duo explore life’s curiosities and reveal how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers.

8 August

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

Marianne & Leonard – Words of Love is a beautiful yet tragic love story between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen. The film follows their relationship from the early days on Hydra, a humble time of ‘free love’ and open marriage, to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician.

Arrival

Arrival is centered on the landing of alien crafts around the world, and the expert linguist (Adams), who is recruited by the military to determine whether they come in peace or are a threat.

What to streaming on Disney+

7 August

America’s Funniest Videos: Season 16

The show that invented the viral video and the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history, provides viewers with hilarious and real-life blunders that fly by at dizzying pace. AFV continues to be a fun-filled tradition for millions of families from coast to coast. Please note, this program is presented as originally created.

What’s coming to Foxtel

7 August

The Shining

Jack Torrance descends into madness — terrorizing his wife and young son — after living at a deserted and eerie hotel during its off season.

8 August

Don’t Let Go

In this 2019 American sci-fi thriller, a detective receives a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. What follows is the two of them working together across time to solve the crime before it can happen.

9 August

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Complete Season Release)

A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer”; the man who terrorized California in the 1970s and 80s and is responsible for 50 home-invasion rapes and 12 murders.

On Binge this weekend

7 August

Traces: Season 1, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

Making It: Season 2, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

The Real Housewives of New York: Season 12, Episode 17 (New Episodes Weekly)

9 August

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

World On Fire

