What’s Coming to HBO Max in September 2020

As the pandemic stretches into fall, we have to face facts; We’re going to run out of TV and, Tenet’s tentative release notwithstanding, the only reason there will be tentpole movies in 2021 is because most 2020 film premieres have been cancelled. Filming is delayed on new seasons of your favourite shows and film production still hasn’t ramped back up. So what’s to be done to fill our eyeballs with content and keep us paying $US15 ($21) per month to our favourite streaming services?
Well, this month HBO Max is giving us a new movie conceived of, written and filmed in quarantine (so much for TV offering us an escape). On Sept. 12, the service will premiere Coastal Elites, written by New York playwright Paul Rudnick (Jeffrey) and directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Game Change). With a cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae, it follows five people living in NYC and Los Angeles as they try to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their comfortable lives.
Are we ready yet for a satire exploring the absurdities of daily existence in the cursed year of 2020? I guess we’ll find out. (The horror take on the concept seems more on point to me, but whatever.)
Otherwise, you’ll have to make do with meager cinematic offerings from earlier in the year — including the #MeToo era take on The Invisible Man, starring Elizabeth Moss (Sept. 19) — as well as Raised By Wolves, a new post-apocalyptic sci-fi series from director Ridley Scott (Sept. 3).
Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving the HBO streaming services below. Titles with (HBO) next to them are available on HBO Max and regular HBO; everything else is exclusive to HBO Max.
Available September 1
- 93Queen, 2018
- All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
- The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
- Badlands, 1973
- Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
- Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2012
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- The Brak Show, 2000
- Butterfield 8, 1960
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 1973
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
- Clara’s Heart, 1988
- Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
- Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
- Congo, 1995 (HBO)
- The Conversation, 1974
- Cop Out, 2010
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- Date Movie, 2006 (HBO)
- Dave, 1993
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- Doctor Who: Season 12
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dolores Claiborne, 1995
- Election, 1999
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
- Flight Of the Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
- Forensic Files II: Season 1
- Going the Distance, 2010
- A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
- Grease, 1978
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
- Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
- A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
- Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
- Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
- Impractical Jokers: Seasons 5-8
- Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
- Infomercials, 2013
- In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
- Jackson, 2016
- JFK, 1991
- Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012
- A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
- The Lake House, 2006
- Lassie Come Home, 1943
- Lazor Wulf: Season 1
- Lean on Me, 1989
- Life with Father, 1947
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
- Little Women, 1949
- Lost in Space, 1998
- A Man Apart, 2003
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart: Episodes 1-30
- Marathon Man, 1976
- The Mexican, 2001
- Miracle Workers: Season 1
- Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
- Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
- Moral Orel: Seasons 1-3
- Murder by Numbers, 2002
- Netizens, 2018
- Observe and Report, 2009
- Off the Air, 2011
- An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: Seasons 1-3
- The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- Over the Garden Wall, 2014
- Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- Private Benjamin, 1980
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- The Replacements, 2000
- Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
- Reversal of Fortune, 1990
- A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
- Sealab 2021: Seasons 1-5
- See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Son of the Mask, 2005
- Squidbillies: Seasons 1-12
- Star 80, 1983
- Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
- Superjail! Seasons 1-4
- Tennessee Johnson, 1942
- Three Kings, 1999
- Tigtone, Season 1
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Seasons 1-5
- Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- V for Vendetta, 2006
- Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 1966
- The Wind and the Lion, 1975
- Young Sheldon: Seasons 1-3
Released September 3
-
Raised by Wolves: Series Premiere
Released September 4
-
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
Released September 5
-
Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Released September 10
-
Unpregnant: Film Premiere
Released September 11
- Detention Adventure: Season 1
- Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
- Make It Big, Make It Small: Season 1
Released September 12
-
Coastal Elites: Film Premiere (HBO)
Released September 14
-
The Third Day: Series Premiere (HBO)
-
We Are Who We Are: Series Premiere (HBO)
Released September 15
-
Re: ZERO: Season 2
Released September 17
-
Weston Woods, 2020
Released September 18
-
Habla Now (HBO)
-
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Released September 19
-
The Invisible Man, 2020
Released September 23
-
Agents of Chaos: Part 1 (HBO)
-
Agents of Chaos: Part 2 (HBO)
Released September 25
-
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Released September 26
-
Just Mercy, 2020 (HBO)
Released September 27
- Patria: Series Premiere (HBO)
What’s leaving HBO Max in September 2020
Leaving September 7
-
A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)
-
The Hate U Give, 2018
Leaving September 8
-
The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving September 28
-
24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving September 30
-
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)
-
Anna, 2019 (HBO)
-
Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)
-
Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)
-
Blade, 1998
-
Blazing Saddles, 1974
-
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)
-
The Departed, 2006
-
The Exorcist, 1973
-
Free Willy, 1993
-
Grease, 1978
-
Gremlins, 1984
-
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
-
Journey to the Centre of the Earth, 2008
-
Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)
-
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
-
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
-
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
-
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
-
Shaft, 2019 (HBO)
-
Space Jam, 1996
-
Superman Returns, 2006
-
Troy, 2004
-
War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
-
Wedding Crashers, 2005
-
The Wedding Singer, 1998
-
The Wild Bunch, 1969
