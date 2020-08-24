What’s Coming to HBO Max in September 2020

As the pandemic stretches into fall, we have to face facts; We’re going to run out of TV and, Tenet’s tentative release notwithstanding, the only reason there will be tentpole movies in 2021 is because most 2020 film premieres have been cancelled. Filming is delayed on new seasons of your favourite shows and film production still hasn’t ramped back up. So what’s to be done to fill our eyeballs with content and keep us paying $US15 ($21) per month to our favourite streaming services?

Well, this month HBO Max is giving us a new movie conceived of, written and filmed in quarantine (so much for TV offering us an escape). On Sept. 12, the service will premiere Coastal Elites, written by New York playwright Paul Rudnick (Jeffrey) and directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Game Change). With a cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae, it follows five people living in NYC and Los Angeles as they try to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their comfortable lives.

Are we ready yet for a satire exploring the absurdities of daily existence in the cursed year of 2020? I guess we’ll find out. (The horror take on the concept seems more on point to me, but whatever.)

Otherwise, you’ll have to make do with meager cinematic offerings from earlier in the year — including the #MeToo era take on The Invisible Man, starring Elizabeth Moss (Sept. 19) — as well as Raised By Wolves, a new post-apocalyptic sci-fi series from director Ridley Scott (Sept. 3).

Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving the HBO streaming services below. Titles with (HBO) next to them are available on HBO Max and regular HBO; everything else is exclusive to HBO Max.

Available September 1

93Queen, 2018

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018

Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

City Of God, 2003 (HBO)

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

The Conversation, 1974

Cop Out, 2010

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

Date Movie, 2006 (HBO)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who: Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

Flight Of the Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)

Forensic Files II: Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)

Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers: Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf: Season 1

Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart: Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

The Mexican, 2001

Miracle Workers: Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel: Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: Seasons 1-3

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Replacements, 2000

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sealab 2021: Seasons 1-5

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies: Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail! Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 1966

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Young Sheldon: Seasons 1-3

Released September 3

Raised by Wolves: Series Premiere

Released September 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

Released September 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Released September 10

Unpregnant: Film Premiere

Released September 11

Detention Adventure: Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small: Season 1

Released September 12

Coastal Elites: Film Premiere (HBO)

Released September 14

The Third Day: Series Premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are: Series Premiere (HBO)

Released September 15

Re: ZERO: Season 2

Released September 17

Weston Woods, 2020

Released September 18

Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Released September 19

The Invisible Man, 2020

Released September 23

Agents of Chaos: Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos: Part 2 (HBO)

Released September 25

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Released September 26

Just Mercy, 2020 (HBO)

Released September 27

Patria: Series Premiere (HBO)

What’s leaving HBO Max in September 2020

Leaving September 7

A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)

The Hate U Give, 2018

Leaving September 8

The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)

Leaving September 28

24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving September 30