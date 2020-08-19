What’s Coming to Disney+ in September 2020

Disney no doubt wants me to use this free advertising space to promote the digital premiere of Mulan, that autumn blockbuster that wasn’t — and sure, if you want to spend $40 on top of your existing monthly Disney+ subscription to “own” (if only in the 2020 “no one actually owns media anymore” sense) this promising-looking animated feature-turned-action epic, be my guest — I’d like to use my time at the clickbait pulpit to take them to task for something else entirely.

Further down the list you may note that Disney is touting the addition of Muppet Babies: Season 2 to its streaming service. As someone who grew up getting a media studies education from Jim Henson, Nanny, Kermie, Piggy and the crew in the 1980s animated series, I was extremely excited to see this, and immediately logged into Disney+ to rectify the fact that I hadn’t already binged the first season — nor even been aware it was available..

It was then that I realised that the Muppet Babies available on Disney+ is not the Muppet Babies I grew up with. It’s a circa-2018 CGI reboot. And maybe this show is perfectly delightful (it’s still the Muppets, after all). But I guarantee it isn’t on the same level of inspired lunacy as the original, and I am not OK with Disney’s efforts at cultural erasure.

Sure, there may be perfectly valid (if annoying) legal reasons the old show can’t stream, but it might also be a result of Disney trying not to dilute the value of its post-Henson-acquisition in-house IP by reminding us that the Muppets used to be way better (the genius of The Muppets Again Muppets Most Wanted notwithstanding). And to give the new show the same name — as if the other one never existed! — is almost enough to make my monthly subscription go bye-bye. (Or, as an enraged Kermie might say, sheesh.)

Anyway, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in September 2020.

Series with new episodes dropping in September

Becoming

Earth to Ned

One Day At Disney

Muppets Now – Season Finale

Pixar In Real Life – Season Finale

Weird But True

September 4

Ancient China from Above (S1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan (with a $40 upcharge)

Earth to Ned

September 11

Christopher Robin

September 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)

Europe from Above (S1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (S4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Wicked Tuna (S9)

Becoming

September 25