Watch Celebrities Read Picture Books by Black Authors

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Published 55 mins ago: August 27, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:anti racism
netflixoffspringpreschoolersrace
Screenshot: Netflix
Parents often use books as a way to introduce and spark conversations around important topics, concepts or themes with their kids. Using books in this way is particularly important now, as the country grapples with so many social justice issues. That’s why Netflix says it has created a new live-action show, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, featuring Black celebrities reading children’s books written by Black authors that highlight the Black experience.

The 12-episode series is geared toward preschool-age kids and will feature Black authors, athletes, actors, musicians and comedians reading children’s books that centre on themes of identity, respect, justice and action. Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Marsai Martin, Common and Karamo Brown are among the readers involved.

The series will be hosted and executive produced by Marley Dias, a 15-year-old activist, author and founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign. Here’s the trailer:

Books featured include:

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices will premier September 1 on Netflix and on the Netflix Jr. YouTube channel.

