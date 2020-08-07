This Online Platform Connects You With The Perfect Cleaner For Your Home

Everyone knows that cleaning the house is a bit of a chore. Constant vacuuming, bed making and dish scrubbing probably isn’t your idea of a good time (and if it is then hats off to you). If you’re not an aspiring Marie Kondo, you might’ve already considered paying for a cleaner. While it sounds appealing at first, going through the process of finding the right one, negotiating payments and potentially having to break up with them down the road can be a major deterrent. Enter, Urban Company – the answer to your domestic woes.

Urban Company is an online booking platform connecting top-notch cleaners with Sydney homes. Basically, you can try out a bunch of different cleaners before you find one you love and lock them in for a regular gig. If you try out a cleaner who you don’t really love (read: they didn’t get all the lasagne off your baking tray) then you don’t need to suffer through the awkwardness of letting them go, it’ll all be taken care of for you.

All your bookings go through Urban Company, so if you don’t vibe with someone then you don’t have to book them again – simple! Just head back to the app and book a new cleaner to come the next time. On the other hand, if you try a cleaner who feels like an angel descended from heaven, you can book them again and again with one click of a button. READ MORE Our Best Fridge-Cleaning Hacks

Urban Company’s cleaners are on call for basically anything and everything you can think of. Does your roommate have a habit of leaving questionable things in the fridge for weeks on end? You can hire someone to come and clean it out. Is making your bed and attaching a fitted sheet perfectly one of your life’s greatest battles? You can bet someone will come and do that for you too.

When it comes to pricing, there’s no hidden loopholes or fees, with cleaners being paid per room instead of per hour. If you’re keen to spruce up your bedroom and give your kitchen the royal treatment, those are the only things you’ll pay for. Urban Company is the only platform to offer this kind of payment service, so you can feel comfortable that pricing is upfront and transparent before any feather duster has been picked up.

That’s not all either. Urban Company offer even more glorious services. Sofa steaming, carpet cleaning, weed picking, door fixing – you name it, they can do it. Every employee is held to a high standard when it comes to professionalism and customer experience. Not only are Urban Company’s cleaners highly qualified, but they do it with a smile, too. These are quite literally Sydney’s best cleaners who have been hand-selected, trained and taken through a cleaning bootcamp where only 10% make the cut – told you they take it seriously!

The next time something goes wrong at your place (and trust us, it will) who you gonna call?

Lifehacker’s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.