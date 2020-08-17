Chuck a Whole Tomato in Your Rice Cooker and Upgrade Your Dinner

Rice cookers can make more than just rice, but they make rice really well. To up the flavour factor and make a super tasty, super easy dish using only your rice cooker, you just need to grab a tomato.

The below video walks you through the super simple process, but it’s really just a matter of plunking a whole tomato on top of your rice (with as much water as your rice cooker’s manufacturer recommends), along with a little oil and some salt and pepper.

Cook the rice as usual and, when it’s done, stir, stir, stir, to get all of that juicy, umami-rich, tomato goodness distributed throughout. You can then eat it on its own, serve it as a side, mix in some sort of protein and veggies, or top it with an egg. (You should probably top it with an egg.)

Still, it’s a great way to use up some of those fresh tomatoes you promised yourself you’d use but have been sitting at the bottom of the veggie crisper for days.

Yes, we know the feeling.

Whole Tomato in Rice Cooker = Simple Delicious Rice Dish [Strictly Dumpling]

This article has been updated since its original publication date.