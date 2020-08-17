Level Up Your Life

Chuck a Whole Tomato in Your Rice Cooker and Upgrade Your Dinner

Claire Lower

Published 2 hours ago: August 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Filed to: 3-ingredient
easy food rice rice cooker skillet tomato tomatoes
rice cooker Open tin of chopped tomatoes with whole fresh unfocused tomatoes behind. Wood surface.
Image: Getty Images

Rice cookers can make more than just rice, but they make rice really well. To up the flavour factor and make a super tasty, super easy dish using only your rice cooker, you just need to grab a tomato.

The below video walks you through the super simple process, but it’s really just a matter of plunking a whole tomato on top of your rice (with as much water as your rice cooker’s manufacturer recommends), along with a little oil and some salt and pepper.

Cook the rice as usual and, when it’s done, stir, stir, stir, to get all of that juicy, umami-rich, tomato goodness distributed throughout. You can then eat it on its own, serve it as a side, mix in some sort of protein and veggies, or top it with an egg. (You should probably top it with an egg.)

Still, it’s a great way to use up some of those fresh tomatoes you promised yourself you’d use but have been sitting at the bottom of the veggie crisper for days.

Yes, we know the feeling.

Whole Tomato in Rice Cooker = Simple Delicious Rice Dish [Strictly Dumpling]

This article has been updated since its original publication date.

  • I really like your articles that stretch my cooking knowledge along simple and meaningful (rather than obscure) pathways.
    For the cooking neophytes like me who don’t know that umami means savoury, can you please summarise the benefits of your approaches. Eg. “This is done because it cooks the tomato without having to use extra energy” or “by cooking the tomato this way, it infuses uncooked tomato juices with the rice that…” or “if you stir the tomato in at the beginning it will … so you are better off …”.
    We also cook rice using a pot, so, knowing if that technique will still work would be handy.
    A little bit of extra context would help make these articles more useful.

