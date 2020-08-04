This Is the Right Way to Hang Toilet Paper, According to Science

How do you hang your toilet paper? The age-old question whether the “right” way to have the end going over the top of the roll or under, coming from the side closest to the wall, is as old as time. It’s a controversial topic that has torn apart families, and now we have a definitive answer that’ll stop the verbal war.

In 2017, Inc. reported that a study conducted at the University of Colorado had concluded that in fact there was a”right” way to hang your toilet paper. The much anticipated answer: it needs to be hung with the end going over the top so you only touch the toilet paper you’re personally using.

Bathrooms, especially public ones, are chock full of bacteria. If you hang toilet paper using the under method, then there’s a good chance your hand will brush the wall when you go for a few squares, which will cause you to potentially leave bacteria on the wall, or pick up something that a previous bathroom guest left there.

With the over method, you can easily avoid the wall and get the paper you need.

Another interesting insight from the study: If you do manage to get bacteria on your hands, you need to wash them for a long time to get it off. To thoroughly clean your hands you need to scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds, which is long enough to sing Happy Birthday twice. If you don’t, that hand washing essentially did nothing.

Stay safe, stay clean.

This article has been updated since its original publication. We thought it was a good time to resurface its contents given the current climate.