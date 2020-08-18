These Curated Children’s Books Help Tough Conversations With Kids

Scholastic has launched a new resource on Instagram called “Scholastic Bookshelf” to curate books on important topics parents may want navigate with their kids, including anxiety, civil rights, bullying and gender. The account launched last week with more than 65 curated topics with stories that Scholastic’s website says can “help kids and grownups talk about life’s big questions.”

Each post on the account features one of Scholastic’s favourite stories on that topic with excerpts from the book, questions, prompts and conversation-starters, as well as a few other titles on the topic that parents can seek out.

Other wide-ranging topics include:

Scholastic also has a page on its website where parents and kids can scroll through all the topics and link directly to each recommended title. Parents may even want to take advantage of so many categories by looking through the list with their kids to see what topics they are curious about or most interested in learning about.

Purchase the books directly from Scholastic’s site or use the page and Instagram account as a resource to discover new titles you can then request from your local library.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.