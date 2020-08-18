There’s Still Time to Claim Your Missing $US500 ($691) Stimulus for Dependents

While many Americans are eager for Congress to pass the next relief package — and a second stimulus check — some folks are still missing their first payment. Fortunately, the IRS has been actively working on ways to fix this.

Last week, the IRS announced a new registration period for missing stimulus payments — aka Economic Impact Payments, or EIP. Folks who receive federal benefits now have another opportunity to claim their missing $US500 ($691) payments for eligible dependents.

Should You Delete Your Stock Trading App? As the pandemic consumes the nation, millions of housebound Americans have immersed themselves in a new hobby: trading stocks. Lured by the ability to make commission-free trades, online brokerages — like Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and TD Ameritrade — have seen an uptick in users this year. One popular trading app,... Read more

You may qualify if you receive federal benefits like Social Security income, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement, or a Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension. The IRS will issue the catch-up payments — $US500 ($691) per eligible child under 17 — by mid-October.

You can submit information through the IRS.gov Non-Filers Tool from August 15 through September 30. The Non-Filers Tool will ask for your child’s name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, and their relationship to you or your spouse.

You must apply through the Non-Filers Tool before the September 30 deadline — otherwise, you may not get the $US500 ($691) dependent payment until next year.

“Given the extremely high demand for EIP assistance, we have continued to prioritise and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the announcement.

If you already submitted your child’s information through the non-filers tool after May 5, you don’t need to take further action. The IRS says you will automatically receive the missing payment in October, along with a letter confirming the payment by mail.

The money should arrive the same way you received your first stimulus payment. You may check on the payment status through the Get My Payment tool, which also shows how you will receive the money. The IRS updates this tool once per day overnight, so you don’t need to check more than once per day.