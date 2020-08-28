This Is How Long An Open Bottle Of Wine Lasts, And How To Make It Last Longer

Have you ever sat down to enjoy a glass of wine but aren’t keen to finish a bottle? We’ve all been there. It might’ve put you off opening one altogether if you know it won’t be touched for a few days and nobody wants to waste good wine. Storing and preserving wine might seem like a difficult job but it’s actually quite straightforward.

There’s a few things you can do to preserve the shelf life of your wine. Here, we’ve outlined just how long each type of wine typically lasts, how they should be stored once opened and how to make them last even longer. You can thank us later.

How long each wine lasts:

General consensus says that red wine lasts 3-5 days while white wine and rosé can last up to a week. Champagne and sparkling wine have the shortest shelf life once opened, typically lasting around 1-2 days before going flat. Fortified wine (which is wine with a spirit added to it e.g. vermouth and sherry) is a whole different ball game and can last around a month if the bottle is resealed and stored in a cool dry place or the fridge.

How to store:

Once your bottle of wine is actually open, there’s different storing rules depending on the type. For red wine, it’s recommended to keep it in a cool, dark place or in the fridge. If you have a wine fridge or are keen to invest in one, it’s a great way to keep your reds at room temperature which makes for easy storing and enjoyable drinking. This 28 bottle wine fridge from Devanti is one of the most effective and reasonably priced options around. With high precision cooling technology and adjustable temperature control, it’ll keep all your vintage wines at their ideal drinking point and makes preserving wine incredibly easy.

For white wine, sparkling and rosé, you should reseal and keep in your normal fridge. Keeping the temperature down helps to slow the oxidation process (which impacts the wines flavour) so the fridge is usually always your best bet with these.

Bar Fridges:

Tips for preserving wine further:

If you’re worried about the flavour being thrown off, there’s a few extra things you can do to preserve your wine further. Investing in a decent wine stopper is a good place to start, and this one from Le Creuset comes highly recommended. Stoppers can preserve the flavour of opened wine for up to seven days so it’s a handy thing to have around. Le Creuset also has a great stopper for preserving Champagne and sparkling wine, just snap it on top of the bottle and pop it in the fridge – no more fiddling with corks.

Another nifty invention is the wine saver device. It’s one of the easiest ways to preserve your wine for a few days, weeks and even months. It blasts an all-natural argon gas into the wine bottle which sinks below the air in the bottle, forming a protective layer just above the wine. This then reduces oxygen absorption and oxidation, extending the life of your wine. The Winesave Pro would be our pick as it’s highly effective and good for up to 150 applications – which is a lot of grape juice.

Champagne Stoppers:

So the next time you’re trying to extend the life of your cab sav, you know exactly how to make it last and where to keep it. Sure you could add it to the stew you’re cooking, but where’s the fun in that?

