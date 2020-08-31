Send Your Dad a Cheesy Father’s Day Message Inside a Pizza Box

Father’s Day is coming in strong this Sunday, 6 September, and it’s time to get organised. Even if you can’t be with your dad due to COVID-19 restrictions, that’s no reason to stop him from getting the special treatment. That, my friends, starts with a lovely message in a pizza box.

A recent survey via Domino’s GPS Driver Tracker found more than 60 per cent of pizza enthusiasts in Australia will be unable to see their dad this Father’s Day. It’s a damn shame and we hate the pandemic for separating us from our loved ones but we’re also a creative bunch and we’ll make sure our dads know they’re loved, even from afar.

While gifts and all that jazz are great, there’s a special place for food in most of our hearts. If your dad’s a foodie and a pizza lover — one of mankind’s greatest creations — why not send him a box of steaming hot pizza with a cheesy message to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.

This year, Domino’s is giving a supreme treat to its customers by letting them pimp up their dad’s favourite pizza order with an option for ‘Gift a Delivery for Father’s Day’ when checking out. You can visit their website or use the app to place the delivery order to your dad’s place.

Pizzas with a message on the box are available for pre-order starting today, 31 August so don’t be lazy and hop on board the Father’s Day train if you’re keen.

Domino’s Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said they’re trying to bring people closer through pizza regardless of distance and restrictions.

“In some locations, a lot of the activities that we used to take for granted like a family BBQ or simply being able to give dad a hug have been put on pause due to COVID-19,” Knight said in a media release.

“But even if your dad lives in another state or is in self-isolation, it doesn’t mean you can’t still let him know you’re thinking of him with a safe, piping hot pizza delivery.

“Plus, to make the delivery even more special, the team will write Happy Father’s Day on the inside of the box!”

Please note: This is not paid content. We genuinely believe it’s a sweet idea if your dad likes pizza.