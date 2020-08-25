PSA: Australia Has a National Public Toilet Map So You Don’t Have to Shit Yourself

There’s nothing worse than when nature calls and you’re stuck with your knickers down in some weird location because you have no idea where to find the nearest toilet. To save your dignity, you might want to make use of the National Public Toilet Map — a very recent discovery by moi I wish I’d known about earlier.

I have a teeny tiny bladder and I’m also lactose intolerant. That means if I drink more than a glass of water and have dairy without my lactose pills, shit hits the fan.

But you could not have either of those issues and still really need to go.

When that happens, you aimlessly walk or drive hoping to find a public toilet — you’re almost certain it’ll be around the next corner so you can finally let yourself loose. More often than not, you’re left disappointed.

Luckily, Australia has a National Public Toilet Map to cope with said ‘natural emergencies’. On a more serious note, some people do have medical problems and access to a toilet is very important.

The website states, “As part of the National Continence Program, the Toilet Map provides information on over 19,000 publicly available toilets across Australia, including accessibility, opening hours and facilities, such as showers & baby change.”

It’s what we love to hear.

You can use the website to find a public toilet nearest to you. All you need to do is:

Enter a location, address or postcode. Or, use the ‘Plan a Trip’ section which will allow you to find the nearest public toilets between two destinations.

There’s even an option to create an account and personalise your Toilet Map experience. It lets you save maps, the trips you’ve planned and other toilet-related information.

Alternatively, you can down The Toilet Map on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

Not all of Australia is your shitting ground so take a minute to see if you you can find a toilet near you.