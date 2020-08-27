Here’s What We Know About the Upcoming PS5 Release

It’s been nearly six years since the PlayStation 4, or PS4, was released in Australia but the end of 2020 will mark its eventual retirement with next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5). Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed, including new updates on how you can pre-order one.

PS5 specs and release date

While the PlayStation 5’s release is expected to arrive before the end of the year, much is still unknown. That includes its cost and specs although there have been plenty of hints and rumours to make a decent estimate.

Firstly, there are two versions of the PS5 on the way — a digital edition and a physical console.

Rumours suggest the physical PS5 will launch around the $700 to $800 mark — a fair bit over the PS4’s Australian launch price of $549. The digital version is expected to be around $100 cheaper than that but will be unable to play physical discs.

To make up for the sting, the PS5 is expected to come jam-packed with high-end gaming processors that will make it more powerful than previous console capabilities.

Back in 2019, it was revealed it would come with loading times under a second when compared to the PS4 Pro thanks to the addition of an SSD.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) May 21, 2019

It’s also set to come with a 4K Blu-ray drive, according to Tom’s Guide, as well as 3D audio and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU processor, which will allow the PS5 to process much faster than the like of its predecessor. For long-term PlayStation users, the great news is it will be backwards compatible with PS4, allowing you to still play your favourite titles. Sadly, it doesn’t extend to PS3 if you still have one lying around.

A firm release date has still not been announced but a clue gives us an indication. Sony has said the PS5 will be released in 2020 and initial branding indicates it’s aimed for the holiday period, just in time for Christmas.

That means we can likely expect a November or December release date. Typically, prior PlayStation releases have occurred in November but as this hasn’t been a typical year, it’s a bit of a guessing game as to whether it definitely happens.

As more is revealed, we’ll update what we know. For now though, it remains an exciting ‘watch this space’.

What games are expected?

It’s expected more games will be announced as we near the console’s eventual release date but according to TechRadar, we can expect some of the following:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Atomic Heart

Battlefield 6

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Demon’s Souls

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Gods and Monsters

Gran Turismo 7

Hitman 3

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Project Athia

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8: Village

Returnal

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

It’s a pretty solid list and the best part is, you can expect a lot more exciting titles to be added to it in the coming months.

How can I pre-order it in Australia?

Despite the local price not yet being announced, some pre-orders and expressions of interest have already opened.

On Sony’s own site, it’s offering a limited amount of pre-orders directly through the site. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis.

EB Games, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-FI too have opened expressions of interest pages, giving you the option of signing up to be one of the first to try out the new console after it launches.

But until we get some further announcements, including a set price and release date, it will remain a waiting game for now.