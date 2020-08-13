Our Favourite Android Games for 120Hz Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 120Hz display is great for gaming, with a high refresh rate that make games more responsive and look much smoother in-action. Seeing smartphones tout 120Hz displays is impressive, especially considering many high-end TVs, monitors, and game consoles struggle to hit consistently high refresh rates like that.

If you’re looking for Android games that can take full advantage of your phone’s high-refresh-rate display, Android Police compiled a list of over 200 games available on Google Play that support 120Hz gameplay. There’s a wide variety of genres available, everything from strategy, roleplaying games, and shooters, to puzzle games, adventure games, and platformers.

There are tons of good 120Hz-compatible games — too many to list out, in fact, even when you trim out the duds — so I went ahead and pulled a selection of titles that I personally have played and enjoyed from the list to get you started. There are plenty more great games beyond this small handful, though, so be sure to hit up Android Police’s full list if you’re not feeling my picks or just need more games.

If you dig Zelda, Oceanhorn is the game for you. The game takes place in an oceanic world, with player island-hopping across the sea, tackling puzzle-filled dungeons, defeating monsters, and collecting new items and abilities that unlock new areas to explore.

Admittedly, Rayman Adventures isn’t quite as good as its console counterparts Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, but it’s still a fun platformer based on two of the best games in the genre. Plus, the hand-drawn animation will probably look incredible in 120Hz.

This trio of titles takes the open-ended stealth sandboxes of the main Deus Ex and Hitman games, and the Tomb Raider series’ trap-filled dungeons, and turns them into bite-sized puzzles where players have to move their character around diorama-like levels without getting spotted and completing objectives along the way. Each of the three titles takes mechanics from the main games — like Hitman’s disguises, Deus Ex’s hacking tools, and Tomb Raider’s platforming — and spins them into unique solutions to each games’ puzzle-like environments.

Chances are you’ve played Minecraft before, but it’s worth including on this list anyway. Whether you’re creating a home base for adventures in survival mode, or just playing virtual Legos in creative mode, it’s easy to sink hours into this game.

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition doesn’t have the massive open world of the console/PC version and it trades in the high-end visuals for a stylised cartoony look, but it’s still a great way to experience Final Fantasy XV’s story. As someone who’s played both versions, I’d argue the Pocket Edition’s combat is easier to master and that its bite-sized levels make the story easier to follow, and you still get the great music and voice acting from the original.

Way more games

Again, this is only a small selection of stuff I’ve personally played and can recommend, but there’s plenty more to play. I’m not much of a fighting game guy but noteworthy releases like Skullgirls and Mortal Kombat are available in 120Hz. The list is light on shooters for now, but Hitman: Sniper is decent and there’s flashy PVP stuff like Shadowgun Legends. You’ll also find popular picks like Pokemon Go, Plague Inc., DOTA Underlords, and Auto Chess.