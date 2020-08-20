Make Even Better Cheese Grits With a Little Velveeta

Cheese grits is a simple, humble dish — you make grits, and then you put cheese in those grits. You eat them, and then you are happy. This sequence of actions will never fail you. But, if you want to give your cheese grits seriously creamy body and cheesy flavour throughout the entire bowl, consider supplementing your cheddar (or whatever cheese you usually use) with a little Velveeta (or similar processed cheese product).

In case you misunderstood that first paragraph, let me reiterate that I am not telling you to use only Velveeta. I’m not even suggesting you make Velveeta the primary cheese, but I am urging you to take advantage of its creamy, melty, processed nature. Velveeta is engineered to completely melt into its environment; it disappears into the grits, combining with the starch to make them super smooth — not gloppy — with a hint of cheese flavour in every single bite. Pair that with an aggressive cheddar, and you have the a bowl of grits that is cheesy in flavour and texture.

Editor’s Note: Velveeta can be swapped with Kraft Cheddar Cheese in Australia.

You can, of course, overdo it. Too much Velveeta can turn your grits into cornmeal queso, which doesn’t sound horrible but isn’t what we’re going for here. I started with a cup of uncooked grits, and ended up adding a little over two ounces of Velveeta, which was what I had sitting in the fridge, and turned out to be pretty much perfect.

Cook your grits however you usually do (I use a pressure cooker), then add cubed Velveeta and stir until it melts completely. Ladle into bowls, and top with your favourite cheddar (or other flavour-forward cheese) and some fresh pepper if you like. I’ve been on a Dubliner kick recently, and the combination of these two cheesy products resulted in a bowl of grits that felt and tasted rich, creamy, sharp, and salty all at once. Those qualities are what makes cheese such a wonderful thing, and it’s what your grits deserve.