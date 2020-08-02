Level Up Your Life

Make a Dark and Moody Whiskey Lemonade With Cassis

Claire Lower

Published 2 hours ago: August 3, 2020 at 8:45 am
Filed to:cassis
cocktailsskilletwhiskey
Photo: Claire Lower
Photo: Claire Lower

My bar cart is a crowded, chaotic piece of furniture. At the front, we have the stuff I use on a near-constant basis — gin, Campari, bourbon, and rye — but things get little more esoteric towards the back. As you make your way deeper into my collection of ethanol, you’ll find a lot of liqueurs and amari, including a bottle of blackcurrant liqueur, which I purchased in order to make Kir Péttilants and them promptly forgot about.

But, even though it is fantastic in bubbly, the moody-looking Creme de Cassis and similar specimens can be used to give any basic cocktail fruity flavour and a dark, sexy appearance. Whiskey lemonade is one such “cocktail.”

I put the word “cocktail” in quotes because it’s really more of a mixed drink — two liquids poured together to create a pleasant tasting, unfussy beverage that gets the job done. Adding cassis and shaking it on ice transforms it into something worthy of a coupe, rather than a red Solo cup. (No offence to the great red cup. I love you, red cup.)

The small amount of effort that’s required to make a cassis whiskey lemonade is, in my opinion, completely worth it. It’s less lemonade-forward than its two-ingredient inspiration, but that just means it’s boozier. Any cassis-flavored liqueur will work, whether it’s proper Creme de Cassis, Chambord, or some sort of local blackcurrant liqueur (which is what I have). To make a cassis whiskey lemonade, you will need:

  • 60mL lemonade
  • 45mL whiskey (bourbon or rye)
  • 30mL Creme de Cassis or some other black-currant liqueur

Pour everything into a shaker filled with ice and shake hard until the shaker becomes very, very cold. Strain into a coupe glass.

