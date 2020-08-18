How to Watch the NBA 2020 Season: Live, Online and Free

While the threat of coronavirus remains, sports are finding new ways to return. The latest one to make that return is the world-famous NBA league, which has now entered the playoffs stage. Here’s how you can watch it down under.

It all started on 11 March when the NBA made the call to suspend the 2020 season amid a deadly new virus spreading across the world.

After 141 days of no basketball, it finally made its return on 30 July but it was a little different.

How is the NBA 2020 season different?

First of all, only 22 teams that were within six games of the playoffs before the season was halted, will return. Those teams include:

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers

LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns

Notable teams sitting out include the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

Adding to that, each of the teams played eight games in order to determine the finals playoffs, which began in mid-August. The NBA Finals will be played on 30 September and are due to finish by mid-October.

All games will be played in Florida’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort to no live audience.

It’s definitely a strange set of occurrences but basketball fans will no doubt be pleased they’ll once again get their fix, albeit in a modified form.

At this stage, the 2020-21 NBA regular season is expected to begin on 1 December 2020 but like anything right now, we’ll have to wait and see.

How to watch the NBA restart from Australia

Now to the good part — how to watch the games. Luckily for Australians, there are quite a few options on the table.

First up is through Kayo. If you’re a fan of streaming services, this one’s going to work best for you. Kayo subscriptions cost $25 a month but you can get yourself a 14-day free trial to see if it’s for you. All the games will be made available through the service live or ready to be streamed when you’re free.

Alternatively, you can use ESPN if you’re a Foxtel customer. Just check for times in the digital schedule and flick it on to watch your favourite teams play.

Another popular option if you don’t really care about getting other sports included is the NBA League Pass. You can grab a seven-day trial for free but after that, you’ll have to pay $68.99 for the year or $39.99 per month.

The pass lets you watch everything over a full season as well as lets you download matches for offline viewing.

If paying to watch the NBA is not your vibe, you might be in luck. SBS has the rights to show a few NBA matches completely for free but at this stage it doesn’t like the playoffs will be available on the service. Just flick on SBS VICELAND or SBS on Demand and you’ll be able to catch a few games or at least their replays.

The schedule included the following nine games between 1 and 13 August, which you can now watch on demand if you missed them:

Sacramento Kings v San Antonio Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

Miami Heat v Oklahoma City Thunder

You can look at the full schedule here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.