How to Watch Jeff Horn Vs Tim Tszyu: Live and Online in Australia

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year is set to fire up your Wednesday with veteran Jeff Horn and up-and-comer Tim Tszyu battling it out in an all-Aussie fight. Here’s how you can peep the showdown for yourself.

Who’s fighting who?

The match is set between two big names in the boxing scene — Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu.

Horn is a veteran Australian boxing champion who’s won 20 fights — 13 of them being knockouts. He’s also represented Australia at the 2012 Olympics.

Tszyu, a relative newcomer coming off a win in December 2019, remains undefeated after 15 matches.

“I think Tim has definitely got the ability, whether he’s got it now or not is a question to be asked. And that’s the question I’m going to be asking on the night when we’re fighting,” Horn said in a media release.

Tszyu said he’s been looking forward to this opportunity since he saw Horn beat Pacquiao back in 2017.

“I’ve got a lot hanging on this and a lot to prove. Hopefully this fight brings something different than just skills and brings the beast out of me,” Tszyu said in response.

“I’m looking forward to having a competitor such as Jeff Horn, with his style. I was at the Horn-Pacquiao fight and as soon as it finished, I looked at my manager to ‘make this happen’ – three years later, here we are.”

What time does Horn vs Tszyu start?

The two are set to battle it out against each other from 7pm on Wednesday 26 August at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. Obviously physical attendance is not going to be possible for most Australians given travel restrictions but you will be able to catch the fight online.

How to watch Horn vs Tszyu online

In Australia, you really only have two options to watch the match online — Foxtel or Kayo.

With Kayo, you’ll need to pay an additional $59.95 whether you’re already a customer or a new user. This will give you a single access to the main event so make sure you don’t share your login details with a mate.

To order your viewing of Horn vs Tsyzu, visit mainevent.kayosports.com.au.

If you’ve got a Foxtel subscription, you can watch the main event like you would any other time.

How can I watch Horn vs Tszyu for free?

As mentioned, the only two legal ways to watch the match involve paying up a $59.95 fee. To minimise that cost, you could invite some friends over and split the bill or visit your local sports bar where it might be showing on the screens.

If you’re not sure where that might be, give Game On! a try and search your local area.

