How to Watch the 2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix in Australia: Live and Online

Formula One is back in action this weekend and we’re revving up our engines for the latest triple-header which starts with the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 2020 F1 calendar’s seen a reshuffle due to the pandemic and so the drivers were only given a one-week breather following the Spanish Grand Prix which saw Lew Hamilton claim his place on the winner’s seat.

The Mercedes man is leading the drivers’ standing by 37 points. Behind him is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen followed by Valtteri Bottas (also Mercedes) a further six points behind in third.

The triple-header event will see F1 move to Monza for the Italian GP before concluding a new race, The Tuscan GP, at Mugello.

What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The 2020 Belgian GP will start at 11:10pm AEST on Sunday 30 August. The practice sessions and qualifiers will take place today, 28 August and tomorrow, 29 August. Here’s the full schedule:

All the times mentioned below are in AEST.

Friday, 28 August

Free Practice 1: 7:00-8:30pm

Free Practice 2: 11:00pm-12:30am

Saturday, 29 August

Practice 3: 8:00-9:00pm

Qualifying: 11:00pm-12:00am

Sunday, 30 August

Race: 11:10pm-1:10am

How to watch the Formula One races live and online

In Australia, Foxtel and Kayo own the rights to broadcast the races. That means your best bet at watching all the races will be on Kayo, Australia’s dedicated sports streaming app.

For $25 a month, you can get the basic package, which has access to a number motorsports options, including the F1 series and two simultaneous streams. If you want an extra one, the Premium package for $35 will get you three.

If you’ve never signed up before, you’ll get a free 14-day trial to figure out whether it’s for you.

Foxtel also has the rights to broadcast the races so if you’re signed up to a package with its sports channels, you’ll get to peep the races.

As always, there are sneaky ways to see them for free such as heading to your local sports bar for a cheeky peak. Channel 10 also broadcasts the Melbourne Grand Prix when it’s on but given it was missed this year, it’s not clear if there’s an alternative arrangement.

