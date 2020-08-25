How to Watch the 2020 US Open in Australia: Live, Online and Free

The 2020 US Open officially kickstarts on 1 September. If you love your tennis here’s how you can stream the Grand Slam matches in Australia.

What is the US Open?

The US Open, which is held in Flushing Meadows, New York, is the final Grand Slam for the year on the tennis circuit. The other three Grand Slams, in chronological order, are the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

The hard court competition lasts for two marathon weeks and is made up of men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and events for senior, junior and wheelchair players.

Past 10 champions in men’s singles

2019: Rafael Nadal

2018: Novak Djokovic

2017: Rafael Nadal

2016: Stan Wawrinka

2015: Novak Djokovic

2014: Marin Čilić

2013: Rafael Nadal

2012: Andy Murray

2011: Novak Djokovic

2010: Rafael Nadal

Past 10 champions in women’s singles

2019: Bianca Andreescu

2018: Naomi Osaka

2017: Sloane Stephens

2016: Angelique Kerber

2015: Flavia Pennetta

2014: Serena Williams

2013: Serena Williams

2012: Serena Williams

2011: Samantha Stosur

2010: Kim Clijsters

Who will be the troublemakers at this year’s US Open?

Men’s singles

The Big Three — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — will likely make some waves.

Djokovic holds 17 Grand Slam titles, he’s won the US Open thrice and since 2007, he’s made made it to every US Open semi-final. From there on, we’ve seen him reach the finals eight times. The stats, however, are barring 2017 when he was absent from the event. Needless to say, the Serbian tennis player is a strong contender for the title.

Federer has the most Grand Slam wins in the history of the men’s competition. With 20 trophies to his name, he’s definitely one of the world’s finest players. The Swiss maestro was close to winning this year’s Wimbledon but lost the final to Djokovic. Even at 39, he’s still got it.

Lastly we have Nadal, a 19-time Grand Slam winner who’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes his performance on clay i.e. the French Open. He’s won a whopping 12 titles there alone. Given his streak at the Roland-Garros and his past four wins at the US Open, we believe the Spaniard’s going to put up a good fight.

Women’s singles

Serena Williams may be a 23-time Grand Slam winner but she has a lot to atone for at this year’s US Open. She’s lost her last three Grand Slam finals and hasn’t won since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams might have an easier run this year given both world number one and world number two, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep, have pulled out of the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

When does the US Open start?

For those living in Australia, this year’s US Open will kick off on 1 September. You can view the full schedule here.

What date is the US Open finals?

The women’s singles final will take place on 13 September at 6:00am AEST. The men’s singles final will be held on 14 September at 6:00am AEST.

How to livestream the 2020 US Open

SBS — Watch for free

You can watch this year’s US Open in Australia on SBS, or livestream the matches via SBS On Demand. The broadcast channel will only be showing the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals, semi-finals, and both finals starting 9 September. For all the other rounds, you’ll need to watch elsewhere.

From 2 September, it will show daily highlights on its sports website, Facebook and Twitter channels.

Kayo Sports

Alternatively, you can sign up to Kayo Sports and watch all the matches.

Currently Kayo’s offering a 14-day free trial so if you haven’t signed up to it already, it’s one to check out.

After the trial period, Kayo subscriptions will cost you $25 per month for the basic package. On this you will be able to stream games on two streams simultaneously. By paying an extra $10 per month, you can watch sports across three screens.

Foxtel

For all your US Open Grand Slam needs, a Foxtel subscription may also prove handy. There’s a 10-day free trial on offer after which you” need to pay for the package you’ve chosen. Prices start at $25 per month.

