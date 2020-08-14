How To Clone Your Willy

Ever struggled to find the perfect gift? Still remember the disappointed smile of a lover when you handed over those wilted flowers and petrol-station-bought chocolates? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. If you’re a guy, the perfect gift has been around for years, just waiting for you to take the plunge – quite literally.

The Clone-A-Willy kit, the original penis-casting kit, has been around for over a decade. As the name might suggest, it has been bringing silicone penis replicas to bedrooms all over the world. And what more could anyone want than a perfect carbon (silicone, actually) copy of their lover’s cock?

You might be reading this unsure as to why someone might want a willy replica when they already have easy access to the real thing, but there are plenty of reasons. Yes, it may serve as a good giggle-inducing activity for couples to engage in, but it can also be really useful for couples in long-term relationships.

A portable penis can be a great gift for those lonely nights without your lover, making lonesome pleasure sessions a lot more enjoyable and intimate. Having an exact replica of your man’s member will keep him in the forefront of your mind whilst simultaneously make him happy knowing he’s still managing to pleasure you.

Furthermore, if steamy Skype sessions feature in your long-distance love affair, the lifelike cast might add another element of realism and erotica to your on-camera antics.

Another brilliant reason to get a cock clone is to help ease a partner in to the idea of sex toys. Some men find the idea of a sex toy addition in the bedroom slightly intimidating or even insulting. The Clone-A-Willy kit is the perfect product to bypass those feelings as there is no risk of hearing that insecure voice that says your partner isn’t satisfied by you. In fact, if anything, your partner is saying how much they love what you’ve got down there.

In the same vein, if you’re looking to engage in a threesome but have a reluctant partner, it’s a great way of fulfilling those fantasies without actually introducing a third person into the bedroom.

So if you’ve been convinced of the benefits, you may now be thinking ‘Well, how does it work?’ and the answer is: it’s actually pretty simple.

The kit was created by a chemist with ingredients that are completely body-safe. The moulding powder is the same fun stuff dentists use to make moulds of teeth, while the resultant replica is made from 100 per cent medical-grade silicone so you needn’t worry about whether or not your penis will be safe.

It’s a fairly simple process though it can get a bit messy – all the more fun, really! You’ll need to follow the instructions carefully on the specific kit you purchase but they generally take four easy steps:

Mix water with specially timed moulding powder then pour into the moulding tube. Insert your penis until it solidifies. Pour the rubber into the mould and wait for 24 hours until it has set. Remove your brand new penis replica and hand it to your very pleased partner!

Lovehoney has a range of penis moulding kits so you can choose which will be right for you and your lover. There are even moulding kits for female genitalia available.

Anna Lee is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.