How to Access the Government’s Pandemic Leave

The federal government has said it will offer ‘pandemic leave’ to any Victorian ordered to self-isolate but who does not have paid sick leave available. In order to get it, however, you’ll need to fit the criteria and apply for it over the phone.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced it would be providing those with coronavirus a one-off $1,500 payment to cover the fortnight they need to self-isolate for.

“This pandemic is a disaster and we need a disaster payment when it comes for people who have to isolate for a period of 14 days through no fault of their own, regardless of what job they’re in or employment they’re in,” Morrison said during a press conference on 3 August.

“What we’ll be putting in place is for those who have no more sick leave available to them, that they will be eligible for a $1,500 payment for the fortnight.”

Who’s eligible for pandemic leave?

The pandemic leave scheme, according to Morrison, will work in a similar way to the bushfire disaster payments earlier in 2020 that provided affected households with emergency payments.

Those eligible will need to be in Victoria, have no paid sick leave available, not be supported by JobKeeper or Jobseeker and be ordered to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

It’s also possible to receive the payment twice if you’re again required to stay home for a second 14-day isolation period.

“People can actually access the payment multiple times if, unfortunately, they’re in a position where they have to self-isolate as a direct requirement on multiple times and hopefully, that won’t be too often,” Morrison said.

“Hopefully, people will only have to go through that on the single occasion, but we know that isn’t always the case.”

Morrison said the payment would be made available until the state of disaster has ended in Victoria but it has no firm end date for now.

If other regions or states were to fall under this definition, it’s expected their residents would be eligible too.

“If another state were to be in a position … that there was a disaster of the scale that we’re seeing in Victoria, then a disaster payment of this nature, of pandemic leave, would be entered into, but that would be done on the same basis of what’s been … established with Victoria,” Morrison said.

How do I apply for it?

In order to apply for a pandemic leave payment, you will need to call 180-22-66 from Wednesday 5 August.

According to the ABC, the social services minister Anne Ruston has confirmed a 100-point ID check will be required in order for the payment to be approved.

Morrison has said the turnover will be quite quick and will mean anyone economically affected by a self-isolation order will have this scheme as a safety net.

We’ll update this article once more information becomes available.