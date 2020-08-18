Get Free Advertising For Your Business With This Offer

This article has been sponsored by Hyundai Australia.

Advertising can be a pricey endeavour for any business, particularly those in the small to medium category (SMBs). COVID-19’s effects on the economy and businesses are only making advertising harder for owners, or end up taking the idea off the table altogether until things calm down.

Of course, there are ways to get advertising for free, like leveraging clever social media strategies, but these take time and a certain level of social media knowledge to successfully pull off, which isn’t exactly easy to do when you’re simply trying to keep your head above water.

Hyundai Australia is ready to help out struggling SMBs by redirecting their own advertising budget to those who need it more. In other words, it could be a way for you and your business to get a much-needed leg up in these tough times.

For those keen to get involved, all you have to do is head over to Hyundai’s competition page by clicking the link below and tell them how this program can help your SMB. All entrants must qualify as a small business and have a valid ABN.

There’ll be a total of three winners, with each receiving a video piece for their business that will be featured on Lifehacker Australia, or, if it’s better suited, on one of our sister sites, Business Insider Australia or POPSUGAR Australia to make sure it’s hitting the best possible audience. For example, if you run a beauty business, it would be much better suited to readers of Popsugar.

Each video will showcase the unique elements of your SMB and how doing things differently can help you cut through the noise of the wider industry. Winners will also receive a piece of editorial to be posted on the most relevant site along with a custom display package. In total, each advertising package is worth $52,000.

Entries close on the 4th of September so be sure to enter before then if you want to get involved. Best of luck to all entrants.