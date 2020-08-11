Give Dad the Full Cinema Experience With These Home Theatre Father’s Day Gifts

If your dad is someone who loves going to the movies, heading to the cinema as a Father’s Day gift isn’t the easy option it used to be. But just because you can’t go to the movies, it doesn’t mean you can’t bring the movies to your dad.

We’ve put together a few Father’s Day gift suggestions that will help turn your dad’s living room into his personal cinema. With these ideas, you can give your dad’s home cinema set up a little upgrade or help to open up the possibilities of what he can watch.

Affordable (Less than $50)

TaoTronics sound bar ($49.99)

If you want to give your dad’s home cinema set up a little extra oomph, this sound bar is a great budget option. Just plug this slimline speaker into his television, and you’ll help give whatever he’s watching an extra sound boost.

Just make sure your dad’s TV has a 3.5mm audio output, otherwise you won’t be able to hook up the speaker. If that is the case, that problem is easily solved with a 3.5mm female to 2 RCA male cable.

Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection (Blu-ray) ($33.95)

With the release of new movies staggered, now is the perfect time to dive back into the classic. Especially when so many of them have bee remastered in high definition, making them look the best they ever have. And what better option than Indiana Jones? The classic adventure series has never looked better, and it makes a nice Father’s Day gift too.

Moderate ($50-100)

Chromecast ($56) or Chromecast Ultra ($98)

With an easy set up and simple interface, Google’s Chromecast is a great option to upgrade your dad’s home cinema set up. It will let him stream apps or services like Binge, Kayo Sports or Youtube straight to his TV. Pair it with a Google Home, and your dad will never have to get off the couch again.

If your dad is a stickler for video fidelity and needs to have everything playing in the best quality possible, you’ll want to go the extra step and get a Chromecast Ultra. This will let you cast content in 4K Ultra HD or HDR.

Fire TV Stick ($69) and Prime Video ($6.99/month)

Another casting device that’s easy to set up and will get a solid amount of use over time. A Father’s Day gift that will keep on giving. The Fire TV Stick will let your dad easily access content from streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Stan and more. Throw a Prime Video subscription on top, and he’ll also be able to watch Amazon Originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

MASH (Season 1 to 11) ($90)

If there is one thing I know about dads, it’s that they love to watch MASH. They can’t get enough of it. So why not give your dad a 35-disc DVD boxset of the entire series and they can rewatch the episode where Colonel Blake goes home for the 50th time. This is a Father’s Day gift that will get plenty of use.

Expensive ($100+)

ELEPHAS Mini Projector ($175.99) and Projector Screen ($37.97)

If you can’t take your dad to the cinema, you can give him a Father’s day gift that will bring the cinema to him. This is a decent beginners projector that won’t break your bank, but will still give you some solid video quality. Combine it with this portable, fold-out projector screen and your dad will be kicking back to enjoy his personal cinema in the comfort of his own home. Maybe pour some soft drink on the floor to get it nice and sticky, to really complete the experience.

Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player ($335)

If your dad is still stuck in the era of DVDs, now might be the time to give his home cinema set up an upgrade. Sony’s UBP-X700 is one of the most reliable 4K Blu-ray players on the market, especially when you consider the comparatively cheaper price tag. As it’s name suggests, it supports Ultra HD and standard blu-rays, with some fantastically crisp playback. Although, they’ll need a 4K TV to really get the full experience. The UBP-X700 can also play DVDs, which means your dad doesn’t have to throw out his amassed collection of Clint Eastwood movies.

