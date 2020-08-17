We’ve Rounded Up 16 Of The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100

Keen to show dad how much you love him without hearing the distant cries of your wallet? Aren’t we all. To prove it’s entirely possible, we’ve rounded up 16 Father’s Day Gifts under $100 that are sure to win his heart and make his life that little bit more enjoyable.

READ MORE Give Dad the Full Cinema Experience With These Home Theatre Father’s Day Gifts

It just goes without saying that chocolates are always a winner. This box combines the best of both worlds – choccies and booze. Dad can chow down on the finest selection of milk and dark chocolate pralines infused with cheeky liqueurs and spirits. Happy Father’s Day indeed.

Grab dad a box of goodies from Koko Black here.

Level up dad’s grooming routine with American Crew’s Father’s Day Pomade Set. We know men love a combination product so the all-in-one shampoo, conditioner and body wash is sure to be a hit. Plus, bad hair days will be banished once he gets his hands on the pomade.

Give him the gift of a new look from American Crew here.

If you’re feeling a little cheeky, this card game is a great one for the parents to pull out at their next dinner party. It asks questions like, ‘What would you never do unless you’re drunk?’ and is guaranteed to cause some laughs and possibly a riot. He’ll love having something fun to whip out at the next games night (or family night, if you’re that kind of clan).

Get the game sorted for dad’s next dinner party here.

He’ll feel like the absolute king of the castle with the 3rd Generation Echo Dot. Being one of the most compact smart speakers around, you can control your music and smart home through Alexa’s voice command capabilities. Dad can plan his commute, check the weather and call you while he’s making dinner with incredible ease.

Dad’s smart home awaits him here.

If dad’s a fan of a little spook then a Shudder subscription is the perfect gift for him (plus there’s no delivery required so you can leave it till the last minute). He can stream every kind of horror flick imaginable (and they have some absolutely doozies on there). A year’s worth of scares will set you back $69.99 which is an eerily good deal.

Give dad a good scare with a Shudder subscription here.

This is one of those books that practically everyone has heard of but not many have actually read. It’s a classic must-read for any business-minded dad who loves solving problems.

Transform the way dad lives his life here.

If dad is big on quality time, this is the best gift money can buy. Basically, it’s a chance to spend quality time with the family away from the screens and bustle of our 21st century lives. It’s filled with cute activities and questions that’ll bring the whole clan closer together and bring a few laughs this Father’s Day.

Change the way you do family night here.

Made in the popular Beyside region of Scotland, this drop has been aged in an oak barrel for 12 years before making its way Down Under. If your dad loves his scotch, he’ll appreciate you till no end for this one (especially after he’s had a few glasses).

Give dad a premium pour here.

It’s basically in the dads handbook that they love anything with the family name stamped across it. A personalised serving board is the perfect way for him to brandish the family crest upon everyone he entertains. No guest will enjoy cheese in your house without paying respect to the name.

Let dad brandish the family name here.

Dads with a nose for great wine will be delighted by six bottles of this Barossa Shiraz from Pepperjack. With dark berry and oak notes, it’s a strong yet sippable drop that he’ll love pairing with a juicy red steak at Father’s Day dinner.

Nab a 6 pack of this premium drop here.

An iconic scent for an iconic dad. Have him smelling delicious from this Father’s Day to the next with this cologne from Dolce & Gabbana. This is one of the most highly-rated men’s colognes around so you know it’s a goodie.

Get dad the cologne everyone’s talking about here.

If sport has always been your dad’s thing, a Kayo subscription is the only gift to consider this Father’s Day. Essentially, it’s an online streaming platform where you can watch AFL, NRL, NBA, MMA and every other sport you can think of conveniently in the one place. Subscriptions start from $25 a month so you can pay the first four before tapping out – but odds are dad will be so hooked he’ll take over payments soon enough.

Let dad stream all the sport he wants here.

Whiskey-swigging dads will appreciate the value of these cooling stones. They work to keep his drink cool without affecting the flavour – plus they look great in the glass. These are also made from volcanic rock which makes them way cooler (in our humble opinion).

Keep dads whiskey at a perfect temperature here.

Say hello to dads new bedside table bestie. A wireless charging pad is the handy device he never knew his life was missing. No longer must he wrestle with pesky wires, he can just plonk his phone down beside him and wake up feeling fully refreshed with a fully charged phone.

Make sure dad’s never left with low battery again here.

Kitchen knives are one of those non-negotiable household essentials. You need them for just about everything so it’s important to invest in a decent set (that doesn’t cost you the earth, of course). This chef-quality set is guaranteed to dazzle dad – with a knife for all his chopping and dicing needs. It’s hard to believe you can grab it all for under $50 (but your secret is safe with us).

Have dad chopping like Gordon Ramsay here.

Nothing will soothe dad’s wintry sole (pun absolutely intended) like a pair of toasty slippers to warm his tootsies and his heart. Handmade and high-quality, it’s only the best for his feet this Father’s Day.

Keep dad snug as a bug here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.