Everything New to Netflix Australia This Week (3 August to 9 August)

Happy Monday to all our Netflix bingers. We’re back with our list of new and returning titles to look forward to on your favourite streaming platform this week.

There are new seasons coming out for The Rain, High Seas, Selling sunset and Nailed It while we’re also particularly keen to get comfy with two docos: Immigration Nation and World’s Most Wanted.

If you’re still not excited, here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to the streaming service this week.

Note: Descriptions have been provided by Netflix.

Netflix Original Series

Mundo Mistério (4 August)

Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

The Rain: Season 3 (6 August)

Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

High Seas: Season 3 (7 August)

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (7 August)

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany (7 August)

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures (7 August)

Epic stories of survival unfold in hidden worlds across the U.S. as this nature documentary series captures the fascinating lives of little animals.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (7 August)

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to re-create cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

Netflix Films

Work It (7 August)

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Berlin, Berlin (7 August)

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

Netflix Australia Original Comedy

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (4 August)

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay performs a stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.

Netflix Original Documentaries

Immigration Nation (3 August)

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

World’s Most Wanted (5 August)

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most wanted.

Anelka : L’Incompris (5 August)

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

Netflix Original Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (6 August)

With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

Kids & Family

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (4 August)

Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (4 August)

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (7 August)

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (7 August)

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs (7 August)

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (7 August)

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!