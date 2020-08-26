Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge in September

Friends, it’s that time of the month again — our epic streaming list for September is ready for you to bookmark.

Whether you’re craving a new TV series, movie or doco, streaming platforms like Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge are ready to offer a multitude of suggestions across all your favourite genres to keep you satisfied. Happy days.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for September

Chef’s Table: BBQ (2 September)

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Love, Guaranteed (3 September)

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (4 September)

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Away (4 September)

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

The Duchess (11 September)

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Enola Holmes (23 September)

When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

The Chef Show: Season 2 (24 September)

It’s another season with Jon Favreau and Roy Choi mixing with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends for great conversation as they work together to make delicious food.

Note: Descriptions and synopses have been provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list

1 September

La Partita

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

True: Frendship Day

Bookmarks Celebrating Black Voices

A Star is Born

2 September

Freaks – You’re One of Us

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

3 September

Young Wallander

Love, Guaranteed

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

4 September

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2

The Theory of Everything

Ride Along

7 September

Record of Youth

My Octopus Teacher

8 September

StarBeam: Season 2

9 September

Get Organized With The Home Edit

Mignonnes

Corazón lo

The Social Dilemma

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

10 September

The Gift: Season 2

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Julie and the Phantoms

The Idhun Chronicles

11 September

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Se busca papá

Pets United

14 September

Close Enough

15 September

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

16 September

Baby: Season 3

MeatEater: Season 9

Signs: Season 2

Criminal: UK – Season 2

Sing On!

The Paramedic

The Devil All The Tim

Challenger: The Final Flight

17 September

The Last Word

Dragon’s Dogma

Friends: Seasons 1-10

18 September

Ratched

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

21 September

A Love Song for Latasha

22 September

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father – Season 4

The Playbook

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt – Season 3

Might Express

23 September

Enola Holmes

24 September

Romance On The Menu

The Chef Show: Season 2

25 September

Sneakerheads

The School Nurse Files

Country-Ish

A Perfect Crime

28 September

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Bird of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Instant Family

29 September

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

30 September

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Coming in September

Private Lives

GIMS: On the Record

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage Episode 12

Stan’s streaming highlights for September

A.P. Bio: Season 3 (4 September)

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realising he has a room full of honour roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Power Book II: Ghost (6 September)

Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance.

Our Cartoon President: Season 3 (14 September)

Dive into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe expands to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.

PEN15: Season 2 (19 September)

PEN15 is middle school as it really happened, in all its R-rated glory. Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

Deutschland 89 (25 September)

The third chapter in the acclaimed Deutschland series follows East German spy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay), as he and his fellow agents scramble to cope with the end of the communist regime.

The Comey Rule (27 September)

The Comey Rule is based on former FBI director James Comey’s No. 1 New York Times best-selling book A Higher Loyalty, plus more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals. The two-part drama series takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with a nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance.

Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list

1 September

The Terminal

Tropic Thunder

Mapplethorpe

Breathe

Geordie Shore

2 September

Down Under

Hey Duggee: Season 3, Part 1

4 September

A.P. Bio: Season 3

Canada’s Drag Race: Season Finale

Cheers

Paddington

Ride of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2

5 September

Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants

6 September

Power Book II: Ghost

P-Valley: Season Finale

Below

The Extraordinary

Proxima

7 September

Selma

10 September

Brendan Fraser Furry Vengeance

11 September

New Amsterdam: Season 2

Blinky Bill The Movie

12 September

The Biggest Little Farm

14 September

Our Cartoon President: Season 3

Everybody Love Raymond

15 September

Clueless

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

16 September

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

17 September

The Twilight Saga

Rambo Trilogy

The Host

Catfish: Season 5

19 September

PEN15: Season 2

23 September

Charmed (Reboot): Season 1-2

25 September

Deutschland 89: Season 1

27 September

The Comey Rule

Berry Bees: Season 1, Part 2

30 September

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for September

The Boys: Season 2 (4 September)

Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video Original series, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

Little Women (8 September)

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.

All In: The Fight For Democracy (18 September)

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight For Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning.

Utopia (25 September)

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list

1 September

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-4

Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 1-7

South Park

Southpaw

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Hollow Crown

Bloodshot

4 September

21 Bridges

The Boys: Season 2

6 September

The Lighthouse

H is for Happiness

8 September

Little Women

11 September

Comicstaan (Tamil)

Playing With Fire

14 September

T2 Trainspotting

15 September

Bones

Bad Boys For Life

18 September

All In: The Fight For Democracy

22 September

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

25 September

Utopia

Fernando Alonso

27 September

Midway

Go!

30 September

The Gentlemen

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Legend of Korra

Dora The Explorer

Spongebob Squarepants

Sons Of The Soil

The Penguins of Madagascar

Disney’s streaming highlights for September

Mulan (September 4)

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Earth to Ned (4 September)

From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture.

Spies in Disguise (18 September)

In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is none of the above. But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a “biodynamic concealment” experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon!

Becoming (18 September)

From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing.

Secret Society of Second Born Royals (25 September)

“Secret Society of Second Born Royals” follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe.

Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Disney Plus.

Disney’s full streaming list

1 September

One Day At Disney, Episode 141

Weird But True, Episode 305

4 September

Mulan

Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S17)

Dog: Impossible (S1)

Trick or Treat

Muppets Now, Episode 106 (Season finale)

(Season finale) One Day At Disney, Episode 140

Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 (Season finale)

(Season finale) Weird But True, Episode 304

11 September

One Day At Disney, Episode 141

Weird But True, Episode 305

18 September

Spies in Disguise

Becoming

Big

Big City Greens (S2) (New episodes)

Bunk’d (S4)

Coop & Cami Ask The World (S2) (New episodes)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Jane

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Notre Dame: Race Against The Inferno

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Spies In Disguise (Australia only)

Violetta (S3)

25 September

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

Brain Games (S8)

Car SOS (S7)

Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S3) (New episodes)

Muppet Babies S2 (New episodes)

Once Upon A Time (S1-7)

Spider-Man Maximum Venom (S3) (New episodes)

Sydney To The Max (S2)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 1

One Day At Disney, Episode 143

Sea of Plastic

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Weird But True, Episode 307

Foxtel’s streaming highlights for September

Raised By Wolves (3 September)

Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated new science fiction series Raised by Wolves focuses on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Little Women (8 September)

Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. Also stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Save This Shark (16 September)

Save This Shark is a two-part documentary that follows the 3 x World Champion Surfer turned ocean activist Mick Fanning on his mission to explore shark conservation.

The Vow

This nine-part documentary series follows a number of people deeply involved in the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years.

Birds of Prey

When one of Gotham’s most sinister villains, Roman Sionis, and his sadistic right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city’s wicked underbelly is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee is back, with 12 sewers competing over ten weeks with the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.

Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by Foxtel.

Foxtel’s full streaming list

1 September

Pitch Black

Riddick

The Chronicles Of Riddick

The Mask Of Zorro

True Lies

Evan Almighty

Semi-Pro

The Boss

A Few Good Men

Into The Wild

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Patch Adams

Philadelphia

Flushed Away

Jetsons: The Movie

Matilda

Megamind

Monsters Vs Aliens

Over The Hedge

Scooby-Doo! Return To Zombie Island

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Flintstones

Thunderbirds

Beverly Hills Cop 1-3

Big Trouble In Little China

Earth Girls Are Easy

Housesitter

Parenthood

Scent Of A Woman

The Abyss

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale

Barbie: Princess Charm School

Bloodshot

Fever Pitch

Pride And Prejudice (2005)

You, Me And Dupree

Devil’s Due

Road To Perdition

The Interpreter

2 September

Doom Patrol: Season 2

Animal Impossible

Transformers 1-4

3 September

Space Jam

6 September

The Mummy (2017)

H is for Happiness

The Lighthouse

7 September

Ollie’s Pack

The Nile: 5000 Years of History

8 September

Little Women

Underworld 1-5

9 September

Split

10 September

Noughts + Crosses

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

The Smurfs 2

11 September

The Queens Corgi

Playing With Fire

12 September

Grace of Monaco

15 September

Bad Boys for Life

Godzilla (1998)

The Last Samurai

Jackass 3 (Uncut)

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa

Jackass: The Movie

Vacation

Dunkirk

Cats & Dogs

Cats & Dogs: Revenge Of Kitty Galore

Pan

Arthur

Coming To America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Bad Boys For Life

Clueless

Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood

17 September

Friends: Seasons 1-10

Island of Bryan: Season 2

Archer: Season 11

The Dark Knight Rises

18 September

The Bradshaw Bunch

Spies In Disguise

19 September

Rambo

20 September

Despicable Me 3

22 September

Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of Monster

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

23 September

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery

24 September

T2 Trainspotting

26 September

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery

27 September

Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery

Go!

28 September

MasterChef: Season 16

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Birds of Prey

29 September

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

The Lady Killers

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible

The Great Wall

The Grudge

30 September

Kung Fu Panda

Miss Fisher & The Crypt Of Tears

Binge’s streaming highlights for September

Doom Patrol: Season 2 (2 September)

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody,

the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they must come together to protect the newest member of the family, Caulder’s daughter Dorothy, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Friends: Seasons 1-10 (17 September)

Binge on every episode of one of the world’s best comedies.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 18 (18 September)

The new season returns from hiatus with an insight to how the Kardashians really dealt with quarantine and COVID-19.

Note: Descriptions and synopses were provided by streaming service Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list

1 September

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 7

Geordie Shore: Season 20

Law & Order: Season 17

2 September

Doom Patrol: Season 2

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 2

3 September

Raised By Wolves: Season 1

Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food: Season 2

America’s Top Dog: Season 1

The Transformers Film Franchise

Beverly Hills Cop 1-3

4 September

Making It: Season 2, Episode 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

Burden of Truth: Season 3, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

7 September

2 Dope Queens: Season 1

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 4 (New Episodes Weekly)

999: What’s Your Emergency: Season 4

8 September

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season 5

9 September

Paw Patrol: Season 6

10 September

The Nineties: Season 1

Forbidden History: Season 2

12 September

The Dark Knight Rises

Riddick

Semi-Pro

13 September

The Underworld Film Franchise

Matilda

Scent of a Woman

15 September

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant – Season 2

Nigella Express: Season 1

17 September

Friends: Seasons 1-10

Fatal Vows: Season 7

18 September

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 18

19 September

Clueless

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Godzilla (1998)

20 September

The Vow: Season 1

22 September

North America With Simon Reeve: Season 1

24 September

Britain’s Best Home Cook: Season 2

25 September

The Jackass Film Franchise

Coming To America

27 September

Dunkirk

Pride and Prejudice

Patch Adams

28 September

Fred & Rose West: House of Horrors

29 September

FBI: Criminal Pursuit – Season 1

30 September

NCIS: Season 15

