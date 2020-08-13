Educational TikTok Is About Learning as Much as Escaping Reality

A quick check of TikTok’s For You feed often ends up being a three-hour dive into the depths of its seemingly spontaneous algorithm. Thankfully, you can make it a bit more productive with a hashtag designed to help you learn something during the infinite scroll of videos.

The #learnontiktok hashtag was actually launched back in late May 2020 but in the short time it’s been around, it’s amassed more than 19.5 billion views.

It came about a few months into the world’s stay-at-home realities thanks to the global crisis caused by coronavirus. By launching with key educators, TikTok planned to offer those at home something a little more educational than viral dance moves and skits.

“The joy of learning on TikTok is that the content offers instructional tips and takeaways in a creative format, teaching something useful and inspiring users to seek out more information in a way that is fun and engaging,” the announcement read.

“Our community has been drawn to videos that highlight unique science experiments, useful life hacks, creative math tricks, easy DIY projects, and motivational messages and advice.”

While it was initially set up to include content from the likes of Bill Nye, José Andrés and Tyra Banks, it’s since been dominated by creators looking to offer simple tips and tricks to explaining complex historical and political issues.

There’s gardening tips.

And important questions, answered.

There’s historical videos too.

The good thing about it is that it doesn’t feel like you’re at school or in a university lecture. It’s learning but make it meme-y.

Obviously, it’s always a good idea to investigate further and not take a 20-second video as the ultimate truth. Still, if you’re feeling a bit unaccomplished after diving into your social media black holes, #learnontiktok is a great way to learn and have fun while doing it.