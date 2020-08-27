Here’s Everything You Get With an eBay Plus Membership

When it comes to online shopping, there’s a multitude of retailers to choose from. Each differs in products, prices and delivery times which usually guides your decision on whether or not to shop with them. Some online retailers offer membership options which allow you to gain access to exclusive offers, products and shipping discounts. eBay Australia has changed the way their customers shop online with their eBay Plus membership option.

Through this service, customers can score perks like free delivery and returns. It comes with a host of special offers and features exclusive to eBay Plus members. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is eBay Plus?

eBay Plus is eBay’s answer to Amazon Prime, a paid subscription service that offers extra benefits to users. It provides Aussie shoppers with free domestic delivery and returns on approximately 15 million eligible eBay products.

In addition to free delivery and returns, the service offers exclusive deals and discounts that will not be available to non-members. You can also score early access to new products before they appear on the site proper.

As an added bonus, eBay Plus members will get double flybuys points on all eBay Plus purchases. There’s also a “dedicated customer support team”. If you regularly get screwed over by couriers and postal workers, this could be worth the asking price alone.

How does it work?

Registered members can use a new Plus filter to see eligible items on the site. Products will also be accompanied by an ‘ebayplus’ logo in regular listings.

This video breaks down how it works in further detail:

How much does eBay Plus cost?

An eBay Plus membership will set you back an annual fee of $49. There’s also a free 30-day trial so you can test the service out before committing to a subscription fee.

You can sign up for the service here.

Is it worth the money?

The answer to this question largely depends on how frequently you use the service. eBay reckons the average eBay shopper spends $71 on shipping per year so you should be saving around $20 per year. Naturally, if you shop on eBay more than the average person, then your savings will go up accordingly.

Does eBay Plus have any restrictions?

Yes. Buying cheap items from third-party sellers will attract the usual delivery fees. However, eBay claims to have over 15 million products available. Which is a lot.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.