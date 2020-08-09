Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Sandwich Month

Level Up Your Life

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 2 hours ago: August 10, 2020 at 2:45 am
Filed to:free stuff
sandwiches
When you’re eating a good sandwich, everything seems right (or at least a little better) in the world for a few minutes. The way all the fillings and bread come together harmoniously can be more than just lunch: it can be a transcendent experience. Sure, you can (and should!) make your own sandwiches at home, but sometimes you need to grab something on the go, or just don’t feel like making one. If that happens in the next month, you’re in luck, because August is National Sandwich Month. Here are all the deals and freebies available this month.

Burger King

Get buy-on-get-one-free Whoppers and Crispy Chicken Sandwiches when you use the BK mobile app.

Jimmy John’s

Get a free sandwich when you sign up for their Freaky Fast Rewards Program.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code “PSBOGO.”

Panera

Use Panera’s new curbside service and get $US5 ($7) off an order of at least $US20 ($28) with the code “CURBSIDE5.”

Quiznos

Get four meals for $US29.99 ($42). The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the code “8026.”

Wendy’s

Use the Wendy’s app to grab a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any mobile purchase. You don’t have to be part of Wendy’s Rewards to get this one.

Whataburger

There’s a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burgers when you order online. Once you order one, a coupon for a freebie will hit your online account.

