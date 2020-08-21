Be Ready for When Your Kids Learn to Use Locks

If you have interior doors that lock, and if you have small children, at some point, someone in your family will be either locked in a room or locked out of one. This is an inevitability and is, therefore, something you should prepare for ahead of time.

You might think turning the knobs around so the lock is on the outside of the door, rather than the inside, is all you need to do to prevent a child from locking themselves away. But that doesn’t stop them from purposely or accidentally locking you, or them, or both of you into a room. It has happened to Reddit user u/justgivemesnacks’ husband, and it can happen to you:

If you had, perhaps, turned your toddler’s door knob around so that the lock was on the outside? Make sure you either turn it back or replace it with a non-locking door BEFORE your toddler figures out how to operate the lock. Otherwise you may be like my husband who found himself locked in the toddler’s room with her. Because she locked then closed the door, locking them in. Thankfully I was home and could free them.

If this does happen to you and you have your phone, tablet or computer with you (and you’re not lucky enough that someone else is around to free you), you can always search for this handy Lifehacker piece about how to pick the lock of an interior door.

But depending on what type of lock you’re dealing with, you may not have the necessary paperclip, butter knife or hex key handy. That’s why it’s good to know what you’re dealing with now so you can practice breaking into the rooms of your own home and stash away any needed tools in a nearby, safe location so they’re ready for you when the toddler discovers how fun it is fiddle around with that lock.