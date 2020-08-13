Amazon Prime Day 2020: What You Need to Know

Have you found yourself with a wad of digital cash after tax time and with a number of sales running, you’re paralysed by choice?

The solution? Amazon Prime Day.

Essentially, it’s a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on and Australians are allowed in on it too. 2018 was Australia’s first, official Prime Day after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, for baby Amazon-ers, all the terms and deals can get a big confusing so here’s everything you need to know so you’re fully prepared for Australia’s second Christmas.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

In case it wasn’t already made clear, Prime Day is a big, ol’ sale. But, it’s also known for offering legitimately good deals. A second Christmas — especially for Amazon.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that household product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day is usually a multi-day event so expect it to last longer than 24 hours. This year’s dates haven’t been announced just yet but it’s expected to happen in this year’s fourth quarter. We’ll update as more details become available.

How do I get Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but it’ll cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. A Prime subscription includes free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon, access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

Are any deals available now?

As we’re still a few months off, there’s no real word on what some of these deals will look like. You can expect some big discounts — think 40 per cent and over — on home appliances, groceries, gadgets, books and everything else Amazon sells.

This is a sale worth noting on your calendar.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.