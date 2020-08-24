25 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.

There was a time that we as pet parents had no clue what was healthy and not-so healthy for our dogs. However, that has all changed since science has taken a greater interest in our family pets. Many of the prohibited foods below have been identified by petMD.com, the world’s largest digital resource for pet health and wellness information.

While many of these foods have no ill effect on dogs when consumed in small quantities, they can still cause severe illness and are best avoided for that reason. Without further ado, here are 25 items to put on your pet’s no-no list.

Fruits

[clear] Grapes & Raisins: Science has yet to identify why grapes and raisins are toxic to dogs. What we do know is that when ingested (even in small amounts) they can cause sudden, acute kidney failure and a lack of urine output. Not all dogs will be affected by the eating of one grape or raisin, but don’t take the chance: keep Fido away from this fruit.

The same cyanide properties found in other seeds and pits are also found in apple seeds. If you want to feed your dog the occasional slice of apple, be sure to remove the seeds, stem and core. Peaches: Another pit-fruit is the peach. As with other fruits with these large seeds, they do contain cyanide. And, of course, the larger-nature of the peach pit could easily choke your dog.

This (again) contains a pit which does have cyanide in it. Avoid the plum seed as it can also cause a choking hazard and an obstruction in the digestive tract of smaller dogs. Persimmons: Although the persimmon berry (yes, it’s technically a berry) is not toxic to your dog, it can cause stomach upset. Plus, once again, the seed is the dangerous culprit. The persimmon pit can pose a choking hazard and may inflame your dog’s small intestine. Plus, it too is filled with cyanide

Vegetables

[clear] Raw and green potatoes: The toxic ingredient found in raw and green potatoes is called “solanine.” This is the same property found in the Nightshade plant. It is used by the plant as a natural defense against insects; however, when consumed by a dog it can cause blurred vision and a decrease in heart rate.

Miscellaneous

Xylitol: Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol found in some species of tree bark, berries, corn, oats, mushrooms, plums and lettuce. It is now used as a sugar substitute in many products like gum. However, the biggest culprit of Xylitol is toothpaste. Even a small amount of this ingredient can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) liver failure, seizures and even death in dogs.

In addition to the above, several common species of plant are also toxic to canines – click here to see what you should be avoiding in your garden!

