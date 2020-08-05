Add Structure to Your Day With the Perfect Morning Routine

Level Up Your Life

Joel Kahn

Published 3 hours ago: August 6, 2020 at 7:24 am -
The Sun shines through window in the morning.
Image: Getty Images

Remember alarms? Remember getting up? Remember having to do multiple things in one day to have some semblance of purpose?

Well those days are long gone, but if you still feel the need to have some form of structure to keep from becoming a homeblob, then I have some suggestions on how to create the perfect morning routine.

Let’s first remember that now the morning routine is all about you. No longer do you need to look good and beat traffic, all you have to worry about now is getting as much sleep as possible and how to make sure your day at home is nice and comfy.

I like to start by programming my coffee maker the night before, so I can enjoy even more sleep before waking up, not commuting anywhere, and smelling a fresh pot o’ brew. I also, famously, like to pour the milk into my coffee and not stir it, reveling in the different amounts of coffee and creamer with each sip. Every moment a new surprise!

For my full routine, step-by-step, check out the video above.

