8 Brain Teasers To Keep Your Dad Mentally Fit This Father’s Day

Put your dad’s puzzle solving skills to the test for Father’s Day this year. We’ve put together a selection of different brain teasers that will make for great gifts. From books explaining the science behind cryptic crosswords, to a Sherlock Holmes’ inspired puzzle and a jigsaw that only uses a single-colour, these are bound to give your dad’s brain a good workout

And, as an added bonus, none of these gift ideas cost more than $40!

David Astle knows a thing or two about crosswords. After all, he’s responsible for making them for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. His latest non-fiction book, Rewording The Brain, is an interesting look into recent neural studies about how puzzle-solving (specifically cryptic crosswords) and wordplay are beneficial in helping to boost your brain power and lower the chances of memory loss.

The second half of the book is dedicated to showing the reader how to crack even the trickiest cryptic crosswords. The book also includes 50 crosswords, so your dad can sharpen those puzzle-solving skills right away.

Click here to buy Rewording the Brain.

If your dad is a fan of 3D puzzles that test his spatial awareness, this brain teaser definitely lives up to its namesake. Using the 54 individual pieces, you need to combine them in such a way that they create a perfect cube. That’s no leftover pieces, no empty holes and no parts sticking out.

It sounds pretty easy, but this brain teaser is a lot trickier than you think. If your dad is someone who likes to take things slowly, putting things aside so he can take a break and reproach it with fresh eyes, this puzzle is a great choice.

Click here to buy the 3D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle.

You can’t really go wrong with a Rubik’s Cube. They’re an all-time classic puzzle, where the goal is to match the colours on all six of the cubes’ faces. The current record for fastest solve is 3.47 seconds, so your dad better start training.

Click here to buy Rubik’s Original 3×3 Cube.

In theory, this might sound like an easy puzzle cube — but solving it is a lot harder than you think. The cube is built from oddly shaped pieces, with dowel pins criss-crossing through it. There’s a very precise way of taking this cube apart, and the challenge is figuring out what it is.

And then? Try putting it back together!

Click here to buy The Original Locking Puzzle.

Inspired by the great philosopher Aristotle, the aim of this numerical puzzle is to have the numbers of each row add up to 38. No more, no less.

If your dad enjoys a good mental work out — or is looking for something less tactile when it comes to putting together or taking apart a puzzle — this brain teaser will put him to the test. There are multiple ways to solve this puzzle, so it’s bound to keep him challenged for awhile.

Click here to buy Great Minds: Aristotle’s Number Puzzle.

If you’re dad loves a good board game, Rush Hour is a great game he can play by himself or with others. The aim of this logic game is to successfully navigate the red car from the parking lot but moving around the other gridlocked vehicles. It sounds simple, but it can be anything but.

As a bonus, if your dad has been working from home recently and misses the daily routine of heading to his job, this is a fun reminder of the frustrating slog that is rush our traffic jams.

Click here to buy Rush Hour.

How much more black could this puzzle be? The answer is none. None more black. Ravensburger’s KRYPT isn’t your average jigsaw puzzle. Every piece is the exact same shade of black, so putting it together is an extra challenge.

It’s a tricky jigsaw puzzle, where your dad really needs to pay attention to the pieces that he’s laying down. There is pattern that can be followed, you just need to make sure you have the exact right piece.

Click here to buy Ravensburger’s KRYPT Jigsaw puzzle.

Does your dad have an eye for detail that rivals the world’s greatest detective? If yes, he might want to test his skills with The Sherlock. Created by Marbles: The Brain Store, this puzzle requires to insert a series of oddly shaped, wooden pins into a hollow cube, without blocking the paths of the other pins. There are 52 challenges that use the 32 different wooden rods, spread over seven levels of difficulty.

Click here to buy The Sherlock.

