8 BBQ- Related Gifts To Get Your Dad Fired Up This Father’s Day

It’s a well-known fact that dads love to consider themselves pretty handy when it comes to BBQ-ing. Whether they’re inviting some mates over to watch the footy or cooking up a storm on a family camping trip, there’s always an excuse to bust out the BBQ and fire up the grill.

Any BBQ-related present is sure to go down a treat when it comes to Father’s Day gifting. From high-tech BBQ get-ups to drool worthy cookbooks, there’s no shortage of gifting ideas when it comes to grilling. If dad loves making magic with smoked meat, our pick of BBQ gifts are guaranteed to be a surefire winner this Father’s Day.

This BBQ is a crowd-pleaser for a reason. It’s small enough to carry around with you but large enough to feed the family on a Sunday afternoon. Dad can use it for both grilling and convection cooking which means a variety of meals is always on offer. This is the ideal gift for the economical dad, as the BBQ can cook around roughly 100 meals off just one bottle of gas (in a standard 9kg bottle). For fast, simple cooking that’s delicious every time, you can’t look past this.

Made with 100% cotton black denim, this is one kitchen apron that’s built to last. Cooking is an all-in kind of sport so dad will want to protect his finest shirts by throwing this apron over the top. Three easy-access front pockets can hold all his BBQ equipment from tongs to thermometers.

This barbecue may be small but it can do it all. Set it up on a bench top inside or even in the backyard – its removable stand makes it extremely versatile. This BBQ has been cleverly designed with five temperature settings and a fat reducing slope design to ensure maximum flavour from your food without the unwanted fats and oils. Perfect for the health-conscious dad who still loves a good burger.

We’ll let this thermometers five-star rating speak for itself. Featuring highly-accurate, super speedy temperature reading capabilities, this is the perfect BBQ companion for the dad who loves to have his meat perfectly cooked. He can even use it to check the temp of his tempered chocolate when he feels like switching up his skillset to desserts.

If dad loves his smokey meats then this is the ultimate gift for him. This compact little grill can cook around 3-5 pieces of meat making it the perfect companion for a Sunday afternoon BBQ. It’s compact size also makes it perfect for camping trips. For the price, you really can’t go wrong.

If dad has all the gear and no idea or he’s looking for some new meaty inspo, you’ll want to add this epic cookbook to his collection. From tips on how to source the best cuts to step-by-step instructions to cooking the most amazing brisket, this cookbook has it all. Just make sure dad agrees to share the finished product with you.

Even if dad isn’t a big BBQ man, a spice rack can still be a really great gift. This rotating rack can hold up to 12 different spices and looks great on the kitchen counter, too.

This BBQ has been especially designed for urban living, so it’s tricked out with all the modern bells and whistles (if your dad is a tech man, he’ll appreciate it). Dad can download the iGrill app to his phone and receive real-time information on the cooking status of his meats. The grease management system also works to funnel grease away from the heating element to prevent flare ups. It couldn’t be easier to set-up either, just plug it in and cook!

If dad already has a BBQ but his tools are looking a little worn out then a new collection is just the ticket. This 9-piece set from WOTOW comes with four skewers, power tongs, silicone basting brush and spatula. It’s handy zip-up bag means dad is free to barbecue on the go whenever the mood for meat strikes.

While it may be at the pricier end of the spectrum, this gas barbecue is undeniably worth it. The outer shell is made from aluminium so dad won’t need to worry about it rusting and with a short preheat time of around 5 minutes, it’s super simple to fire it up and get everything on quickly.

This is the perfect thing to tack on at the end of your gift-giving if you’re feeling generous – the gift of flavour! These spices are the ultimate way to jazz up any piece of meat and make dads meal that little bit more exciting.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.