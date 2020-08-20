Level Up Your Life

Reminder: 20 Minutes Of Exercise A Day Is Enough

2

Thorin Klosowski

Published 3 hours ago: August 18, 2020 at 4:15 pm -
Filed to:exercise
fitnesshealth
exercise workout fitness health
Image: Getty Images

It seems like one of the major reasons people don’t like to exercise is the amount of time it takes to do so. However, a study in the Journal of Physiology suggests you might be able to get all the exercise you need in just 20 minutes if you’re willing to work at it.

We’ve talked briefly about interval training before, but this is one of the first studies to dig into if it actually works as a replacement for the usual recommendation of 30 minutes of continuous exercise. The idea is simple. You exercise for one minute with strenuous activity and push your heart rate to about 90 per cent of its maximum rate.

READ MORE
A Short Brisk Walk Everyday Could Reduce Your Chance of Early Death

You can get a rough estimate of your heart rate by subtracting your age from 220. After the minute is up, you slow down and recover for one minute. You then repeat this 10 times for a total of 20 minutes (or 10 minutes of actual exercise). You can use this for running, cycling, swimming or any number of cardiovascular exercises.

If you’re crunched for time and can’t get that full 30 minutes in, this is a great way to shorten the duration and still get in shape.

[Via Journal of Physiology]

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • all this info is nice but it tends to swamp people with useless facts.

    how about, you just dedicate yourself to getting up a little bit earlier every day and do *something*. Ride, Walk, Run, swim, do jumping jacks.. whatever.
    Do it regularly enough and it’ll be a habit, habits are hard to break. Give yourself permission to just get away with doing that. don’t set goals like weight, or km’s or number of push ups… just set a minimum that you feel you can commit to every day. What you’ll notice is that it’ll get easier over time, and you’ll start doing *more*.

    that’s enough to change your life…

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.