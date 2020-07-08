Which Clothes Airer to Buy When You’re Forced to Dry Laundry Indoors

Rain pouring down outside? You can still get your laundry bone-dry with this selection of clothes airers suitable for every kind of household space.

We’ve all been in that situation where the laundry basket is teetering on the edge of achieving smelly sentience, but the weather outside is frightful, and your hopes of reducing the pile down shrink away as you realise you’re going to have to dry your clothes inside.

The traditional solution to this has been one of those cheap and cheerful rectangular folding clothes racks. Sure, they’re inexpensive, but they also break easily and really only provide a single way to help your clothes dry in one shape. If you’re limited in space, or you’ve got specific drying needs, those racks can be less than useful. That’s where this range of slightly more unusual clothes airers could come to the rescue.

Electric Heated Clothes Rack $107.96

If there’s such a thing as a luxury buy in the clothes rack space, this is probably it. Ostensibly, sure, it just looks like a standard expanding clothes rack… until you realise it plugs in, using heating elements to more rapidly and evenly dry washing you place on it.

8 Casters Large Foldable Clothes Airer, $119.95

When they called this airing rack “large” they were perhaps understating manners. If this was a pizza, it’d be the supreme, with a little bit of everything, from standard vertical bars for your shirts or towels, expandable wings and lower shoe rack, and a total of 30 different drying rods to take a solid quantity of washing in one go.

Jojck Round Square Plum Shape Drying Shelf, $38.39

If you’ve got kids (or pets) it can be as challenging keeping clothes on an airing rack as it is putting them there in the first place. Jojck’s Drying Shelf solves this problem with up to 30 clips to hang and dry small personal items such as underwear and socks – the exact kind of thing that your cat probably delights in pulling down when you’re forced to dry them inside. Its small shape also makes it highly suitable to hang in very small spaces, which could be useful if you’ve got an internal boiler or similar warm space to more quickly dry your clothes.

Tidyard Bamboo Towel Ladder $92

If you’re in a smaller apartment the space across your living room might not be extensive enough for a traditional wide airer, and that’s where devices like the Tidyard Bamboo Towel Ladder has appeal. It’s environmentally sound, and while it’s primarily pitched as a bathroom towel rack, there’s nothing stopping you using it as a vertical airer for any clothes item or items that will fit on it.

Portable Travel Clothesline, $8.99

Sometimes, all you need is a hanger, and a fixed rack won’t fit or work for your needs. It’s not high-tech, but there’s something elegant about using some a simple self-installing portable clothesline rope, especially when you consider it’s also much easier to take with you while traveling to dry clothes in hotel rooms, when camping, or anywhere else you can string it up.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.