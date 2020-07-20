What’s New on Netflix the Week of July 25, 2020

So every week I’ve been writing these Monday morning posts highlighting what’s new and notable on Netflix in the coming week. It’s a useful process for me personally, because it either reminds me of stuff I’ve been meaning to watch (can’t wait to stream the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance and catch up on what everyone was talking about a few months ago) or introduces me to stuff I never knew existed (often a lot of “Netflix Original” TV series imported from overseas).

Usually before I start writing I google the names of a few unfamiliar additions so I can try to figure out what I want to write about. When I did that tonight, the first thing I searched was Animal Crackers, a “Netflix Film” joining the service July 24. I hit up the movie’s Wikipedia page, and this is what I saw:

I suddenly have both nothing to say and so many questions. (Said Wikipedia page gets pretty wild; choice excerpts: “Owen inadvertently eats [an animal cracker] and turns into a hamster” and “…its soundtrack includes original songs by Toad the Wet Sprocket, Huey Lewis and the News, Howard Jones and Michael Bublé.)

But instead of diving deeper into this existential spiral, I’ll just tell you what you actually want to know, which is what’s coming to Netflix this week — and leaving, too.

Available July 19

The Last Dance

Available July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family

Available July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

Available July 22

Fear City: New York Vs. the Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Signs — Netflix Original Series

Available July 23

The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family

Available July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On, Spain!) — Netflix Original Series

Animal Crackers — Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film

Leaving July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25