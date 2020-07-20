What’s New on Netflix the Week of July 25, 2020

So every week I’ve been writing these Monday morning posts highlighting what’s new and notable on Netflix in the coming week. It’s a useful process for me personally, because it either reminds me of stuff I’ve been meaning to watch (can’t wait to stream the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance and catch up on what everyone was talking about a few months ago) or introduces me to stuff I never knew existed (often a lot of “Netflix Original” TV series imported from overseas).
Usually before I start writing I google the names of a few unfamiliar additions so I can try to figure out what I want to write about. When I did that tonight, the first thing I searched was Animal Crackers, a “Netflix Film” joining the service July 24. I hit up the movie’s Wikipedia page, and this is what I saw:
I suddenly have both nothing to say and so many questions. (Said Wikipedia page gets pretty wild; choice excerpts: “Owen inadvertently eats [an animal cracker] and turns into a hamster” and “…its soundtrack includes original songs by Toad the Wet Sprocket, Huey Lewis and the News, Howard Jones and Michael Bublé.)
But instead of diving deeper into this existential spiral, I’ll just tell you what you actually want to know, which is what’s coming to Netflix this week — and leaving, too.
Available July 19
-
The Last Dance
Available July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family
Available July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
- Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary
Available July 22
- Fear City: New York Vs. the Mafia — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
- Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
- Signs — Netflix Original Series
Available July 23
- The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family
Available July 24
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On, Spain!) — Netflix Original Series
- Animal Crackers — Netflix Film
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film
- Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film
Leaving July 21
-
Bolt
-
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving July 25
-
Dark Places
-
Ex Machina
-
Mississippi Grind
