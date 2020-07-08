These Disinfectants Have Been Proven to Work Against the Coronavirus

There are 431 disinfectants that the EPA says will kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They made the list because they kill other, similar viruses. But now two of the disinfectants have been tested, successfully, against the actual coronavirus you’re worried about.

Those products are Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99) and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127). They were already on List N, the list of disinfectants approved for use against COVID-19.

What about the other 418? They are still considered to be approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, under the EPA’s rules for “emerging” pathogens, that is, brand new ones that haven’t been around long enough for all the companies to test their products against them. The other disinfectants on the list are still expected to work against it. You don’t have to go out and buy new disinfectants if you’ve already bought some that are on the list.

If you want to check whether your disinfectants are on the list, look on the label for an EPA registration number. You can look up products by number on the List N page. That page will tell you what directions to follow, since disinfectants can often be used in more than one way. For example, if you have Scrubbing Bubbles Disinfectant Bathroom Grime Fighter, there will be instructions on the label for using it to kill rotavirus. Those are the instructions you should use for disinfecting surfaces that may be contaminated with the virus that causes COVID-19.

To be sure you’re using the product correctly, whichever it is, make sure that the product stays wet on the surface for the recommended “contact time” (5 minutes for Scrubbing Bubbles, for example, or 2 minutes for the newly approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray).