The Best Videos by Abu Zafar, King of Tech Hacks

For the past year and a half, our intrepid video producer Abu Zafar has written, hosted, and edited some wonderful segments for Lifehacker. In order to wish him well on his new endeavours, we assembled some of his best videos for you to enjoy.

Click through to see our favourite Abu moments, including lots of tech tips, a trip to Japan, and multiple references to Childish Gambino and Dune.

How to Not be a Jerk in Japan

Abu started at a great time, as we were just beginning production on our Hack the World series, which means his first major project was a trip to Tokyo. Of all the videos that came out of that trip, this one on proper Japanese etiquette was his biggest hit.

The Best Apps for Reading Books, Audiobooks, and Comics

Abu’s long form series, App Directory, took a deep dive into available apps serving a specific need. This episode on various reading apps has been its biggest hit.

Lifehacker visitors like to read … who knew!

A Non-Geek’s Guide to Getting Into Comics

Speaking of reading, Abu loves comics (almost as much as he loves the work of Donald Glover). So he made this video to introduce comics to those who think they might be … um … only for nerds.

How to Start a Podcast: Preparing for Your First Episode

Abu is pursuing his love of podcasts, and he merged audio and video with this series about how to make your own.

Fun fact: If you play the video and close your eyes, it works as a podcast too!

Be a Better Ally by Understanding What Ramadan Is All About

Abu brought a bit of himself to this engaging video explaining how Muslims celebrate Ramadan, and what allies can do to support their fasting friends.

Can These Wacky Reading Glasses Fix Your Neck Pain?

Abu and I had a lot of fun recording many episodes of Hack or Wack, and if I had to pick one episode to highlight Abu the best, I’ll go with this one abut Lazy Readers. Not only did Abu get to highlight his love of Dune, but it also resulted in some truly hilarious moments.

Always Back Up Your Data Before Leaving a Job

Finally, Abu’s regular weekly series, Quick Fix, answered some of your most common tech questions. This final episode — about what to do with your data before you leave your job — proved that Abu’s masterful storytelling ability could bring us all to tears when talking about backing up files to an external hard drive.

We’ll miss you, Abu! You have done some great work for us and Lifehacker video is forever improved by your contributions. Good luck with everything you choose to do next!