Level Up Your Life

Spend Time With Beluga Whales, Because What Else Is There to Do

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 19 mins ago: July 17, 2020 at 8:26 am -
Filed to:animals
livestreamnature
Photo: Miles Away Photography, Shutterstock
Photo: Miles Away Photography, Shutterstock

Look, we get it. All the virtual travel articles and see-the-world-from-your-laptop tips were fun for the first few months of the pandemic, when it was all still a novelty. But now that you’ve taken online trips to cities, museums and historical sites around the world, you may be looking for something else. So allow us to introduce you to this live, underwater beluga whale cam. Even in non-pandemic times, it’s not like most people would be able to spend time up close and personal with these surprisingly cute (and smiley) mammals. Here’s how to see them.

How to watch beluga whales

Even though we don’t usually associate cold-weather animals with the summer, each year during this season around 57,000 beluga whales make the trip from the Arctic to the warmer waters of Manitoba’s Churchill River. And from now until September, a live underwater camera will give us a glimpse inside a pod of beluga whales.

Operated by Polar Bears International (PBI) and Explore.org, this is the eighth summer this camera has been in operation, positioned on a boat in the Hudson Bay in Manitoba, Canada. Not only that, but there’s also a hydrophone that captures the sounds of the whales, so you can hear them playfully communicate with each other. They “speak” through a series of clicks, chirps, grunts, clangs, screeches and whistles, and like humans, have to learn how to communicate with each other as they grow up. To tune in, play the embedded video above or visit the beluga page on Explore.org. THere’s also a separate YouTube stream for the “Beluga Boat Cam — On Deck.”

If you want to learn more about beluga whales, PBI is also hosting a number of live chats with scientists, researchers and the beluga boat captain throughout the summer. There will be one session on August 13 entitled “Narwhal, Unicorn of the Sea & Beluga’s Closest Cousin” that might be especially fun for kids (or yourself).

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.