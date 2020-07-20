Level Up Your Life

Our Favourite Unconventional Uses for Pool Noodles

Joel Kahn

Published 1 hour ago: July 21, 2020 at 8:20 am
Filed to:household
pool noodlessafety

Did you know that you can only order pool noodles in packs of six or more? Because I learned the hard way.

When we set out to test if you can properly social distance while wearing a hat made of pool noodles, I ended up with a large pack of foam pasta, and me with no pool to frolic in.

Instead of letting the noodles go to waste — and since I don’t even know anyone who has a pool — I set out to find other uses for these multicoloured oversized bucatini.

  • Since they are just round foam, you can cut a slit in the noodle length wise and place it over sharp edges of furniture.
  • You can use the same method to cover the rungs of a ladder to protect your shins from getting banged up.
  • To fill a bucket, place the noodle on your faucet to create a very long funnel or DIY hose.
  • Cut the noodle down to about one foot long, and then again in half length wise; use the resulting foam pad as a knee cushion when gardening or a wrist rest for your computer.

For all these hacks and more, check out the video above.

