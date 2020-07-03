Lovehoney Are Offering 70% Off On Their Most Popular Items

If you’re looking to spice up the second half of 2020, Lovehoney are offering 70% off on Australia’s favourite sex toys to celebrate the EOFY.

There’s a huge range of toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items on sale for your personal pleasure, primed to kick your July off with a bang.

The sale is live now on the LoveHoney website until 2 pm on Monday 6th July so jump in quick to indulge in your fantasies.

Shop some of the top picks Lovehoney are offering 70% off on:

Up All Night Couple’s Vibrator Gift Set (5 Piece)

Price: $71.98 RRP: $179.95

Buy here.

Price: $19.98 RRP: $49.95

Buy here.

Price: $10.78 RRP: $26.95

Buy here.

Price: $10.95 RRP: $16.95

Buy here.

Price: $35.95 RRP: $59.95

Buy here.

Price: $14.99 RRP: $49.95

Buy here.

Price: $9.07 RRP: $12.95

Buy here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.